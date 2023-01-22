Dodge Ball Tournament Brings First Responders and People in Recovery Together

ZANESVILLE, OH – Drug Free Muskingum brought first responders and people in recovery together.



First responders and second chancers came together at the Foxfire gym for a charitable dodge ball tournament. 19 teams participated and the top 2 teams split the profit to be donated to a charitable organization of their choice.



“I love just being a part of it. I did it a couple years ago before the COVID shut down. Before, I was on the treatment side. Now, I get to be a first responder. I enjoy coming out and interacting with everybody.” Diversion Coordinator for the Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kasi Stewart said.



Along with the dodge ball game, resource tables were open for anybody seeking information on recovery options or treatments. Players brought their game and their appetite for the food trucks that were available for lunch. Different prizes were handed out to teams with the best name and uniform. The tournament was a great opportunity for first responders to interact with those in recover in a fun way.

“My favorite part is seeing the two sides come together and to see all the people that are in active recovery having fun and enjoying today.” Co-Founder of Drug Free Muskingum, Monica Batteiger stated.

The dodge ball tournament was a unique and fun way to bring the community together.