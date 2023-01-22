Amos leads Central Connecticut over Long Island 58-42

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellen Amos had 22 points to lead Central Connecticut to a 58-42 victory over Long Island University on Sunday.

Amos shot 9 for 19 from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Andre Snoddy finished with 13 points and added 13 rebounds.

Jacob Johnson had 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Sharks (2-18, 0-8), who have lost eight straight. Marko Maletic added 10 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Cent. Conn. St. hosts Merrimack while LIU visits Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.