Wood nets 17 in Portland’s 91-76 victory against Pepperdine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood had 17 points in Portland’s 91-76 victory against Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Wood also had five assists for the Pilots (11-11, 3-4 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 3 from distance), and he also had seven assists. Alden Applewhite was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Maxwell Lewis led the Waves (7-14, 0-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Pepperdine also got 15 points from Houston Mallette. Jevon Porter also had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Waves extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

Portland took the lead with 19:18 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 50-34 at halftime, with Michael Meadows racking up 11 points. Portland pulled away with a 10-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 17 points. They were outscored by Pepperdine in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Robertson led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Portland visits Loyola Marymount while Pepperdine hosts San Diego.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.