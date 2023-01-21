Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press5

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Abingdon 39

Alton 54, Okawville 38

Amundsen 57, Lisle 32

Annawan 65, Knoxville 40

Antioch 62, North Chicago 8

Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Metea Valley 41

Aurora Central Catholic 62, Aurora Math-Science 8

Beecher 34, Reed-Custer 27

Canton 59, Bloomington 49

Carlyle 75, East Alton-Wood River 26

Carmel 34, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 24

Chester 46, Marissa/Coulterville 42

Christopher 59, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 15

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52, Tremont 17

Dixon 42, Oregon 11

Eisenhower 46, Springfield Lanphier 35

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 42, Rosary 30

Fieldcrest 56, Eureka 48

Goreville 71, Hardin County 20

Grayslake Central 50, Grant 43

Grayslake North 57, Wauconda 49

Illinois Valley Central 59, Rantoul 24

Jacksonville Routt 49, Maryville Christian 25

Kankakee Grace Christian 57, Unity Christian 19

Kenwood 68, Chicago (Butler) 57

La Salle-Peru 58, Kaneland 55

Lake Zurich 40, Cary-Grove 24

Lincoln 48, Peoria (H.S.) 41

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Geneseo 42

Loyola 60, Rock Island 52

Lyons 53, Proviso West 22

Mahomet-Seymour 43, Chatham Glenwood 35

Mascoutah 50, Effingham 39

McGivney Catholic High School 59, Greenfield 50

McGivney Catholic High School 59, Greenfield-Northwestern 50

Morton 41, Galesburg 38

Mount Vernon 62, Marion 42

Mt. Zion 61, Maroa-Forsyth 47

Nashville 47, Collinsville 27

Nokomis 72, Granite City 42

Normal Community 72, Lincoln Way West 70

Normal University 39, Jacksonville 31

Normal West 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47

North Shore Country Day 38, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 30

O’Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 34

Orangeville 54, Mediapolis, Iowa 36

Peotone 69, Fairbury Prairie Central 42

Princeton 56, Orion 35

Providence 66, Joliet Central 38

Regina 41, Payton 35

River Forest Trinity 51, Northside Prep 22

Rochester 42, Springfield 32

Round Lake 49, Lakes Community 42

Sandburg 57, St. Laurence 47

Sandwich 46, Plano 33

St. Charles North 63, Wheaton North 30

St. Ignatius 58, Moline 37

St. Viator 55, Lockport 41

Teutopolis 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

Tri-Valley 54, Heyworth 29

Union (Dugger), Ind. 46, Martinsville 27

Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 48, Newton 34

Warrensburg-Latham 50, Clinton 48

Waukegan 46, Highland Park 39

Willows 56, Rockford Christian Life 32

York 50, Maine South 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marissa/Coulterville vs. Trico, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press