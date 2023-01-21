Princeton defeats Dartmouth 93-90 in OT

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman’s layup with a minute left in overtime put Princeton in front for good and the Tigers held on to beat Dartmouth, 93-90 on Saturday afternoon.

Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points and added five assists for the Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League). Kellman scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Caden Pierce was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (7-13, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Dusan Neskovic added 24 points for Dartmouth. Brandon Mitchell-Day also had 17 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton visits Yale while Dartmouth hosts Columbia.

