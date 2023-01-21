Mitchell and Antetokounmpo clash in Cleveland-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Cleveland takes on Milwaukee. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 17-8 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 50.9 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.7.

The Bucks are 17-12 in conference games. Milwaukee is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 28.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18.7 points and seven assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 15.1 points and 10 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (injury management).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.