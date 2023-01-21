Grant has 20, Sam Houston tops UT Rio Grande Valley 83-64

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Qua Grant scored 20 points as Sam Houston beat UT Rio Grande Valley 83-64 on Saturday night.

Grant shot 7 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bearkats (15-5, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Huefner scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Lamar Wilkerson was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Justin Johnson finished with 29 points for the Vaqueros (10-10, 1-6). Will Johnston added 17 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Sherman Brashear had eight points.

NEXT UP

Sam Houston’s next game is Thursday against Seattle U at home. UT Rio Grande Valley visits SFA on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.