GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 83, William Tennent 46
Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55
Allentown Central Catholic 57, Emmaus 28
Archbishop Wood 34, Archbishop Carroll 20
Bedford 40, McConnellsburg High School 35
Berks Catholic 63, Daniel Boone 23
Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 12
Bermudian Springs 63, Biglerville 33
Bethlehem Catholic 56, Stroudsburg 37
Bethlehem Freedom 52, East Stroudsburg South 47
Bethlehem Liberty 70, East Stroudsburg North 16
Bodine 54, Overbrook 24
Cameron County 48, Galeton 28
Cardinal O’Hara 47, Bishop Shanahan 40
Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 19
Central Bucks East 35, Council Rock North 28
Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 30
Central York 74, York 22
Clarion-Limestone 58, Forest Area 26
Conestoga Christian 39, Christian School of York 33
Conestoga Valley 47, Solanco 34
Cumberland Valley 56, Chambersburg 23
Dobbins 44, Rush 37
Dubois 51, Bradford 14
Easton 79, Pleasant Valley 25
Ellis School 46, Springdale 42
Ephrata 60, Garden Spot 25
Fairview 50, Union City 14
Fleetwood 50, Tulpehocken 25
Frankford 50, Kensington 34
Franklin Towne Charter 48, Abraham Lincoln 21
Freire Charter 52, Parkway Northwest 23
George School 53, Shipley 46
Greencastle Antrim 54, Shippensburg 33
Greenwood 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 17
Hamburg 37, Antietam 5
Hatboro-Horsham 48, Cheltenham 27
Hazleton Area 44, Tunkhannock 23
Hempfield 40, Cedar Crest 20
Holy Redeemer 76, Hanover Area 17
Johnstown Christian 49, Clearfield Alliance Christian 19
Juniata 40, Newport 37, 2OT
Kane Area 52, Brockway 25
Karns City 46, Union 17
Keystone 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 18
Lebanon 60, Manheim Township 55
Littlestown 58, Fairfield 56, 2OT
Manheim Central 56, Elizabethtown 23
Martin Luther King 30, School of the Future 18
Masterman 43, GAMP 10
Mechanicsburg 29, Lower Dauphin 12
Middletown 41, Boiling Springs 39
Mifflin County 70, Milton Hershey 48
Millersburg 39, Line Mountain 34
Mohawk 68, Aliquippa 53
Moniteau 40, North Clarion 25
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37, Germantown Friends 31
Moshannon Valley 49, Harmony 41
Mount Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33
Mount Pleasant 60, Geibel Catholic 29
Muhlenberg 34, Twin Valley 27
Nanticoke Area 48, Wyoming Seminary 35
Nazareth Area 69, Pocono Mountain East 51
Neshaminy 48, Central Bucks West 37
New Hope-Solebury High School 49, Quakertown 47
New Oxford 59, Spring Grove 54
Northampton 47, Allentown Allen 15
Northeastern 45, Dover 30
Northwest Area 50, Muncy 43
Notre Dame 48, Baldwin 17
Olney Charter 58, Edison 10
Oswayo 30, Austin 15
Otto-Eldred 67, Northern Potter 43
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 62, Winchester Thurston 45
Oxford 49, Elkton, Md. 22
Palmyra 47, Red Land 42, OT
Parkland 60, Whitehall 31
Paul Robeson 36, Philadelphia MC&S 32
Penn Charter 54, Germantown Academy 39
Pennridge 58, Bensalem 30
Pennsbury 39, Central Bucks South 22
Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 26
Philadelphia High School for Girls 41, Philadelphia George Washington 16
Philadelphia Northeast 41, Parkway Center City 38
Pine-Richland 61, Knoch 55
Pittsburgh Obama 64, Taylor Allderdice 23
Plum 49, Gateway 29
Pocono Mountain West 63, Allentown Dieruff 28
Port Allegany 45, Smethport 31
Pottstown 61, Gratz 45
Punxsutawney 55, West Shamokin 27
Reading 60, Conrad Weiser 26
Red Lion 38, Dallastown Area 33
Redbank Valley 54, Clarion Area 17
Sankofa Freedom 51, Motivation 36
Solebury 49, Quakertown 47
Souderton 52, Council Rock South 45
St. Marys 58, Brookville 19
Susquenita 37, East Juniata 29
Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59
Upper Dublin 49, Lower Moreland 22
Upper Moreland 43, The Christian Academy 29
Villa Victoria, N.J. 26, Girard College 23
Waynesburg Central 47, South Allegheny 37
West Greene 56, Carmichaels 43
West Philadelphia 36, South Philadelphia 26
West York 49, Kennard-Dale 25
Western Wayne 45, Jim Thorpe 43
Westinghouse 62, Brashear 28
Williamsburg 75, Northern Bedford 33
Windber 63, Conemaugh Valley 27
Wyoming Area 51, MMI Prep 11
Wyomissing 56, Kutztown 12
York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/