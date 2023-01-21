Friday’s Scores

Associated Press18

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott 45, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 17

Amboy 31, Forreston 27

Aurora (East) 63, Elgin 19

Barrington 53, Conant 35

Belvidere 72, Rockford East 22

Bowen 41, Hubbard 23

Canton 69, East Peoria 18

Cary-Grove 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32

Chicago (Clark) 51, Schurz 34

Chicago Resurrection 44, Regina 27

Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 59, Lake County Baptist 25

Crystal Lake Central 53, McHenry 48

Crystal Lake South 49, Dundee-Crown 34

DuSable 17, Tilden 9

Dunlap 69, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26

Elk Grove 53, Wheeling 32

Evanston Township 53, Niles West 30

Fenger 44, Chicago Washington 12

Francis Parker 29, Clemente 28

Freeport (Aquin) 50, Pearl City 37

Fremd 41, Schaumburg 9

Fulton 30, Polo 18

Galena 65, West Carroll 17

Galesburg Christian High School 39, Unity Christian 25

Glenbard South 52, West Chicago 40

Hampshire 53, Burlington Central 52

Hersey 67, Buffalo Grove 24

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 50, OT

Hononegah 40, Machesney Park Harlem 22

Huntley 55, Prairie Ridge 31

Johnsburg 51, Richmond-Burton 12

Juarez 39, Chicago Academy 20

Julian 51, Air Force Academy 17

Kankakee (McNamara) 97, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 28

Kenwood 51, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 39

Lake Forest 64, Waukegan 29

Lanark Eastland 63, Ashton-Franklin Center 25

Lemont 47, Oak Forest 43

Lena-Winslow 55, Durand 10

Leyden 63, Lincoln Park 46

Maine South 61, Glenbrook South 52

Marengo 68, Harvard 9

Morton 63, Metamora 35

Mundelein 54, Zion Benton 41

New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 31

Niles North 55, Highland Park 47

Orangeville 48, Dakota 23

Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 11

Phillips 51, De La Salle 38

Plainfield North 80, Plainfield Central 63

Prospect 64, Rolling Meadows 31

Quad Cities 40, Morning Star, Iowa 22

River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, East Dubuque 28

Rock Falls 56, Winnebago 38

Rockford Auburn 70, Freeport 63

Rockford Boylan 51, Belvidere North 17

Rockford Guilford 73, Rockford Jefferson 60

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Chatham Glenwood 27

Serena 38, Newark 30

South Elgin 66, Larkin 55

St. Viator 55, Hinsdale South 49, OT

Staunton 62, Gillespie 58

Stevenson 46, Lake Zurich 35

Sycamore 49, Ottawa 36

Vashon, Mo. 72, East St. Louis 55

Vernon Hills 49, Maine West 40

Warren 30, Stockton 18

Westlake 39, South Beloit 25

Westwood Baptist, Mo. 50, Mississippi Valley Christian 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press