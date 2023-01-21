GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
(Chicago ) Wolcott 45, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 17
Amboy 31, Forreston 27
Aurora (East) 63, Elgin 19
Barrington 53, Conant 35
Belvidere 72, Rockford East 22
Bowen 41, Hubbard 23
Canton 69, East Peoria 18
Cary-Grove 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32
Chicago (Clark) 51, Schurz 34
Chicago Resurrection 44, Regina 27
Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 59, Lake County Baptist 25
Crystal Lake Central 53, McHenry 48
Crystal Lake South 49, Dundee-Crown 34
DuSable 17, Tilden 9
Dunlap 69, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26
Elk Grove 53, Wheeling 32
Evanston Township 53, Niles West 30
Fenger 44, Chicago Washington 12
Francis Parker 29, Clemente 28
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Pearl City 37
Fremd 41, Schaumburg 9
Fulton 30, Polo 18
Galena 65, West Carroll 17
Galesburg Christian High School 39, Unity Christian 25
Glenbard South 52, West Chicago 40
Hampshire 53, Burlington Central 52
Hersey 67, Buffalo Grove 24
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 50, OT
Hononegah 40, Machesney Park Harlem 22
Huntley 55, Prairie Ridge 31
Johnsburg 51, Richmond-Burton 12
Juarez 39, Chicago Academy 20
Julian 51, Air Force Academy 17
Kankakee (McNamara) 97, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 28
Kenwood 51, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 39
Lake Forest 64, Waukegan 29
Lanark Eastland 63, Ashton-Franklin Center 25
Lemont 47, Oak Forest 43
Lena-Winslow 55, Durand 10
Leyden 63, Lincoln Park 46
Maine South 61, Glenbrook South 52
Marengo 68, Harvard 9
Morton 63, Metamora 35
Mundelein 54, Zion Benton 41
New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 31
Niles North 55, Highland Park 47
Orangeville 48, Dakota 23
Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 11
Phillips 51, De La Salle 38
Plainfield North 80, Plainfield Central 63
Prospect 64, Rolling Meadows 31
Quad Cities 40, Morning Star, Iowa 22
River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, East Dubuque 28
Rock Falls 56, Winnebago 38
Rockford Auburn 70, Freeport 63
Rockford Boylan 51, Belvidere North 17
Rockford Guilford 73, Rockford Jefferson 60
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Chatham Glenwood 27
Serena 38, Newark 30
South Elgin 66, Larkin 55
St. Viator 55, Hinsdale South 49, OT
Staunton 62, Gillespie 58
Stevenson 46, Lake Zurich 35
Sycamore 49, Ottawa 36
Vashon, Mo. 72, East St. Louis 55
Vernon Hills 49, Maine West 40
Warren 30, Stockton 18
Westlake 39, South Beloit 25
Westwood Baptist, Mo. 50, Mississippi Valley Christian 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/