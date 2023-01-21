Friday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Belpre 56, Moorefield, W.Va. 53

Brooklyn 61, Wickliffe 46

Brunswick 56, Strongsville 54

Canal Winchester 59, Worthington Kilbourne 31

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Fairfield Christian 12

Circleville 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Cle. Collinwood 45, Campus Intl 44

Cols. Centennial 57, Cols. Linden-McKinley 10

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Cols. Wellington 20

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Bradley 34

Cols. Whetstone 75, East 54

Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 25

Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 48

Elyria Open Door 35, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14

Grove City 39, New Albany 22

Lancaster 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Macedonia Nordonia 35, N. Royalton 22

Marion Harding 33, Sparta Highland 27

Marion Pleasant 44, Caledonia River Valley 39

Marysville 58, Hilliard Darby 36

Medina Highland 53, Tallmadge 41

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Carey 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34

Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44

Shelby 72, Galion 20

Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Corning Miller 8

Sycamore Mohawk 43, Bucyrus Wynford 29

Trotwood-Madison 51, Cin. Gamble Montessori 21

Westerville N. 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 20

Westerville S. 59, Dublin Scioto 22

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 12

Worthington Christian 40, Ashville Teays Valley 35

Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Fairfield Christian 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. College Prep. vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.

Cin. College Prep. vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

Cle. Glenville vs. Bard Early College H.S., ccd.

Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Independence, ccd.

Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Beechcroft, ccd.

Columbiana vs. Lisbon David Anderson, ccd.

