GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43
Belpre 56, Moorefield, W.Va. 53
Brooklyn 61, Wickliffe 46
Brunswick 56, Strongsville 54
Canal Winchester 59, Worthington Kilbourne 31
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Fairfield Christian 12
Circleville 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 33
Cle. Collinwood 45, Campus Intl 44
Cols. Centennial 57, Cols. Linden-McKinley 10
Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Cols. Wellington 20
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Bradley 34
Cols. Whetstone 75, East 54
Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 25
Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 48
Elyria Open Door 35, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14
Grove City 39, New Albany 22
Lancaster 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Macedonia Nordonia 35, N. Royalton 22
Marion Harding 33, Sparta Highland 27
Marion Pleasant 44, Caledonia River Valley 39
Marysville 58, Hilliard Darby 36
Medina Highland 53, Tallmadge 41
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Carey 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34
Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44
Shelby 72, Galion 20
Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Corning Miller 8
Sycamore Mohawk 43, Bucyrus Wynford 29
Trotwood-Madison 51, Cin. Gamble Montessori 21
Westerville N. 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 20
Westerville S. 59, Dublin Scioto 22
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 12
Worthington Christian 40, Ashville Teays Valley 35
Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Fairfield Christian 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. College Prep. vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.
Cin. College Prep. vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
Cle. Glenville vs. Bard Early College H.S., ccd.
Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Independence, ccd.
Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Beechcroft, ccd.
Columbiana vs. Lisbon David Anderson, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/