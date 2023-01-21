Filipowski, Roach carry Duke past No. 17 Miami, 68-66

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift Duke over No. 17 Miami 68-66 on Saturday.

Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played their first game of the season without a national ranking.

Jordan Miller’s 19 points and Nijel Pack’s 18 were tops for Miami (15-4, 6-3), which has lost three of its last five games.

With less than a minute remaining, Miami missed three shots on one possession with a chance to tie or go ahead. Filipowski made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 18.2 seconds remaining to make it 68-64. A last-second heave by Miami from near three-quarter court was well off the mark to end the game.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first half and the score was tied at 38 at half. Duke went up 55-47 courtesy of a 10-0 run as Miami endured a scoring drought of more than five minutes. Duke held a 57-49 lead before both teams hit offensive doldrums.

WOUNDED, BUT READY

Roach, a Duke guard who missed the past three games and four games overall with a toe injury, came off the bench for the first time this season. About four minutes later, teammate Jaylen Blakes, donning a black mask because of a broken nose suffered earlier in the week in practice, joined the action.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes saw their solid early shooting touch go away and they didn’t have enough answers offensively. They shot 34.9% from the field, including 12-for-42 on 2-point attempts.

Duke: Nothing has come easy for the Blue Devils this month, and this game was more of the same. It was a needed bounce-back after a week gap in the schedule and the next two on the road.

TIP-INS

Four of Miami’s last five games have been decided by six points or less. … Filipowski boosted his double-double total to nine, which is tops among freshmen in the country.

UP NEXT

Miami: At Florida State on Tuesday for the second of three straight road games.

Duke: At Virginia Tech on Monday.

