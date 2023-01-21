Drone causes brief delay at Southampton’s EPL game

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — The English Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was briefly halted after a drone was spotted flying around St. Mary’s Stadium late in the first half on Saturday.

Referee Michael Salisbury instructed all players to leave the field minutes before the scheduled halftime break, and match officials waited near the tunnel.

A short time later, the drone was gone and play resumed.

A similar incident occurred one year ago in London when play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a league match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field.

