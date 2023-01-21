AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EST

AP source: McBride out as US men’s soccer general manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian McBride is out as general manager of the U.S. men’s soccer team. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart told the governing body’s board of directors about the move. Stewart informed the board during his presentation near the end of the board’s executive session on Thursday, a person familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hadn’t been announced. McBride had held the job for three years. Stewart did not tell the board whether McBride will be replaced in the role.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have traded reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López. The 25-year-old Arraez had a breakout season in 2022. He made his first All-Star team while batting a league-best .316 and denying Aaron Judge the Triple Crown award. The Twins also received two prospects from the Marlins: infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio. The 32-year-old López had a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts last season. Salas was picked as Miami’s fifth-best prospect in the most recent MLB Pipeline rankings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks. Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him. Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com arena separated everyone.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas star Micah Parsons sees himself and fellow All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa of San Francisco as entertainers in their divisional playoff. It’s just more of a sideshow, in Parsons’ view, compared to the bigger plot of who moves on to the NFC championship game. Both players were All-Pro edge rushers in 2022, and Bosa is the overwhelming favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Both won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Bosa was the 2019 winner, two years before Parsons. The 49ers and Cowboys play Sunday evening in San Francisco.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the second game of their four-game road trip. The Clippers were nearly back to full strength with Leonard and George playing together for just the third time in January.

PHOENIX (AP) — Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Friday. Gajownik served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching staff of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondback’s Double-A affiliate, last season as first-base coach. Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a professional baseball team last year when she coached the New York Yankees’ Single-A club, the Tampa Tarpons.

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Davis Thompson made three more eagles for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983, and he still didn’t put any more distance between himself and Jon Rahm at The American Express. Thompson was at 18-under 126 through two rounds, two shots ahead of Rahm. Both players shot 64 on Friday on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. Rahm is the highest-ranked player in the field and won two weeks ago at Kapalua. Six other players have made five eagles in a 72-hole tournament.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has granted quarterback Jaden Rashada a release from his national letter of intent. It comes three days after he requested to be let go because the Gator Collective failed to honor a four-year name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million. That detail is according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side acknowledged the split publicly. The high-profile case will likely prompt changes at Florida and could lead to a lawsuit and, potentially, an NCAA investigation.

ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL says more than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. That denied the Bills a shot at a home-field edge throughout the AFC playoffs. The league decided if those two teams advance, the AFC title will be decided at a neutral site.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and the fourth-ranked Stanford women bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62. Hannah Jump made her first five shots and scored 13 points on a night when the Cardinal lost freshman point guard Talana Lepolo to a left foot injury in the first quarter. Alissa Pili scored 25 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 19 for Utah.