An Escape Room in Cambridge Gives Participants a Challenging and Thrilling Experience

CAMBRIDGE, OH – An escape room in Cambridge has been providing many with a brain workout and a smile.



The Escape Zone provides two themed rooms and has more in the works for later in 2023. This is an immersive experience as you’re confined in a themed room with the goal being to escape by solving puzzles and brain-busting challenges.

The owner of the Escape Zone describes some reactions she sees from those who participate.

“When they came out, they were like ‘Oh my gosh where can we write you a review? Can we do another one?’ People just come out of our rooms with so much excitement and fire. And that’s really the reason why I’m still here.” Owner of Escape Zone, Karen Abrams said.



Each room can hold approximately 10 people. The Escape Zone is located on 611 Southgate Road in Cambridge and is open Wednesday through Sunday, although it can be open any time as long as you book in advance.

“My favorite part is seeing people that is a little apprehensive when they first start to go in. Then they come out all smiles and ready to do another room.” Abrams stated.

For more information or to book your exhilarating experience, visit the link below.

Escape Zone II – Escape Room – Cambridge, Ohio (escapezoneoh.com)

Current room themes: