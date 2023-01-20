Train Derailment near Trinway

Nichole Hannahs

Around 100 railway cars came off their tracks after a derailment Thursday afternoon.

The accident took place between Trinway and Adams Mill. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the cars were empty at the time and there were no hazardous materials spilled. He also said there are no homes that are close to the wreckage.

Jadwin said the railroad estimates that it will take over a week to clean up the scene. Equipment is being put into place to begin that process, however the railroad is only working daylight hours as a safety precaution.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.