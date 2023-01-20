Train Derailment near Trinway

Around 100 railway cars came off their tracks after a derailment Thursday afternoon.

The accident took place between Trinway and Adams Mill. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the cars were empty at the time and there were no hazardous materials spilled. He also said there are no homes that are close to the wreckage.

Jadwin said the railroad estimates that it will take over a week to clean up the scene. Equipment is being put into place to begin that process, however the railroad is only working daylight hours as a safety precaution.