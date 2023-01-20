The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend.



The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.



For those dining in this weekend, The Barn is ready for the big game. With game day specials and that game day atmosphere, fans will fill up The Barn to watch the Bengals play January 21st.

“All the Bengals fans showing up. This is the biggest game of the year, obviously. It’s the do-over. It’s time to show what we were going to do on that Monday night. Really excited about the game. This is the atmosphere. This is the place to see the Bengals and Bills this weekend.” General Manager of The Barn, Tony Collins stated.



Along with the big game this Saturday, The Barn will be hosting a benefit for one of their employees, Alyssa. She’s a single mother that will be taking off work for an extended period of time due to medical issues. The Barn will be raffling off baskets and other raffle items. All the money from the raffles will be going to Alyssa to help with medical expenses. The benefit starts at 1:00 pm.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere down here to catch the game, and really help support a great cause. Alyssa is an amazing person, a great single mother, and is just really having a hard time with some of her medical issues. So, it’s great to be able to help her out.” Owner of The Barn, Jim Watson said.

To contact the barn, you can call the number below.

(740) 455-2276