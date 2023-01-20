GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
(Chicago ) Wolcott 45, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 17
Amboy 31, Forreston 27
Aurora (East) 63, Elgin 19
Barrington 53, Conant 35
Bowen 41, Hubbard 23
Canton 69, East Peoria 18
Cary-Grove 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32
Chicago (Clark) 51, Schurz 34
Chicago Resurrection 44, Regina 27
Crystal Lake South 49, Dundee-Crown 34
DuSable 17, Tilden 9
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26
Evanston Township 53, Niles West 30
Fenger 44, Chicago Washington 12
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Pearl City 37
Fremd 41, Schaumburg 9
Galena 65, West Carroll 17
Glenbard South 52, West Chicago 40
Hampshire 53, Burlington Central 52
Hersey 67, Buffalo Grove 24
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 50, OT
Hononegah 40, Machesney Park Harlem 22
Johnsburg 51, Richmond-Burton 12
Juarez 39, Chicago Academy 20
Julian 51, Air Force Academy 17
Kankakee (McNamara) 97, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 28
Kenwood 51, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 39
Lake Forest 64, Waukegan 29
Lanark Eastland 63, Ashton-Franklin Center 25
Lena-Winslow 55, Durand 10
Maine South 61, Glenbrook South 52
Marengo 68, Harvard 9
New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 31
Niles North 55, Highland Park 47
Orangeville 48, Dakota 23
Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 11
Phillips 51, De La Salle 38
Plainfield North 80, Plainfield Central 63
Prospect 64, Rolling Meadows 31
Quad Cities 40, Morning Star, Iowa 22
River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, East Dubuque 28
Rock Falls 56, Winnebago 38
Rockford Boylan 51, Belvidere North 17
Rockford Guilford 73, Rockford Jefferson 60
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Chatham Glenwood 27
St. Viator 55, Hinsdale South 49
Staunton 62, Gillespie 58
Stevenson 46, Lake Zurich 35
Sycamore 49, Ottawa 36
Warren 30, Stockton 18
Westlake 39, South Beloit 25
Westwood Baptist, Mo. 50, Mississippi Valley Christian 45
