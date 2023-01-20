Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Brooklyn 61, Wickliffe 46

Brunswick 56, Strongsville 54

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Fairfield Christian 12

Circleville 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Cols. Whetstone 75, East 54

Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 48

Marion Pleasant 44, Caledonia River Valley 39

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Carey 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34

Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44

Westerville N. 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30

