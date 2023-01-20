Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 83, Akr. Firestone 64

Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Vienna Mathews 27

Arcanum 52, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21

Arlington 46, Pandora-Gilboa 45

Ashland Mapleton 59, New London 41

Avon 49, Avon Lake 44

Belmont Union Local 61, Cambridge 52

Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Atwater Waterloo 43

Bluffton 76, Van Wert Lincolnview 43

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Wadsworth 59

Bristol 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 45

Brooke, W.Va. 65, Steubenville 53

Brookfield 59, Campbell Memorial 58, OT

Brooklyn 86, Wickliffe 75

Brunswick 52, Strongsville 47

Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Newton Local 36

Canfield 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 58

Canfield S. Range 58, Niles McKinley 45

Carlisle 60, Middletown Madison Senior 54, OT

Casstown Miami E. 46, Sidney Lehman 34

Celina 44, Lima Bath 40

Centerburg 57, Howard E. Knox 32

Centerville 80, Miamisburg 50

Chagrin Falls 58, Ashtabula Edgewood 43

Chardon 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 51

Chillicothe Unioto 65, Piketon 55

Cin. Moeller 50, Cin. Elder 40

Cin. Seven Hills 67, Lockland 53

Cin. Sycamore 48, Cin. Colerain 38

Clyde 65, Vermilion 47

Coldwater 44, Rockford Parkway 35

Cols. Africentric 87, Cols. Walnut Ridge 44

Cols. DeSales 50, Bishop Hartley 38

Cols. Eastmoor 68, West 45

Cols. St. Charles 35, Bishop Watterson 27

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Sullivan Black River 57

Columbiana Crestview 52, Youngs. Liberty 39

Convoy Crestview 72, Delphos Jefferson 43

Cory-Rawson 53, N. Baltimore 21

Creston Norwayne 78, West Salem Northwestern 38

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Kirtland 44, OT

Dalton 81, Apple Creek Waynedale 50

Defiance 80, Elida 45

Delaware Hayes 67, Sunbury Big Walnut 45

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 47

Delta 57, Archbold 43

Dublin Jerome 64, Thomas Worthington 49

Edgerton 61, Sherwood Fairview 51

Edon 60, W. Unity Hilltop 39

Elyria Cath. 65, N. Olmsted 61

Fairfield 58, Mason 53

Galion Northmor 51, Cardington-Lincoln 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Middlefield Cardinal 55

Genoa Area 67, Elmore Woodmore 31

Grafton Midview 62, Olmsted Falls 51

Grove City 69, New Albany 53

Grove City Cent. Crossing 33, Lancaster 30

Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Bryan 43

Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Antwerp 43

Heath 56, Utica 47

Hilliard Bradley 44, Cols. Upper Arlington 30

Hilliard Darby 47, Marysville 41

Hubbard 55, Cortland Lakeview 39

Huber Hts. Wayne 46, Clayton Northmont 38

Ironton 84, Ironton Rock Hill 62

Jamestown Greeneview 64, W. Jefferson 42

Jefferson Area 54, Poland Seminary 51

Johnstown 51, Hebron Lakewood 17

Kettering Alter 76, Hamilton Badin 38

Lakeside Danbury 58, Kansas Lakota 15

Lakewood St. Edward 87, Cle. VASJ 60

Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Garrettsville Garfield 46

Liberty Center 45, Swanton 34

Lima Temple Christian 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

Lisbon Beaver 76, Richmond Edison 35

Lowellville 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Madison 56, Eastlake North 55

Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44

Malvern 78, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50

Mansfield Christian 45, Crestline 39

Mansfield Sr. 57, Mt. Vernon 42

Marietta 57, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 45

Marion Elgin 59, Morral Ridgedale 45

Mayfield 73, Painesville Riverside 66

McDonald 57, Mineral Ridge 47

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 70, Dola Hardin Northern 51

Medina 53, Solon 33

Medina Highland 60, Tallmadge 58

Mentor 72, Euclid 57

Mentor Lake Cath. 69, Parma Padua 52

Middletown 57, Cin. Princeton 56

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 48

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Wooster 37

Mogadore 71, Rootstown 38

N. Ridgeville 71, Amherst Steele 62

New Concord John Glenn 63, McConnelsville Morgan 43

New Lexington 45, Dresden Tri-Valley 43

Norwood 58, Cin. N. College Hill 47

Oberlin Firelands 63, Lorain Clearview 62

Orwell Grand Valley 74, Independence 68

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Van Wert 62, 2OT

Pickerington Cent. 42, Newark 36

Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 42

Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Latham Western 36

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Dublin Coffman 47

Richwood N. Union 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 33

Rossford 58, Fostoria 41

S. Point 50, Proctorville Fairland 40

Salem 59, Minerva 43

Sheffield Brookside 76, LaGrange Keystone 63

Spencerville 61, Columbus Grove 37

Spring. Shawnee 46, Bellefontaine 42

St. Clairsville 91, Bellaire 81

St. Marys Memorial 78, Lima Shawnee 55

Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Crown City S. Gallia 31

Struthers 56, Girard 54

Tiffin Calvert 66, Fremont St. Joseph 41

Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Piqua 41

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 72, Tol. Christian 60

Troy Christian 58, Milton-Union 23

W. Chester Lakota W. 37, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 36

Wapakoneta 62, Kenton 34

Warren JFK 66, Ravenna SE 42

Warsaw River View 50, Crooksville 44

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Jackson 46

Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 37

Westerville N. 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30

Westerville S. 60, Dublin Scioto 45

Westlake 49, Rocky River 41

Willard 53, Port Clinton 48

Williamsport Westfall 43, Frankfort Adena 42

Windham 51, Cortland Maplewood 39

Worthington Kilbourne 54, Canal Winchester 44

Youngs. Mooney 43, Warren Howland 39

Youngs. Ursuline 67, Austintown Fitch 50

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, E. Palestine 42

Zanesville Maysville 89, Byesville Meadowbrook 25

Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Thornville Sheridan 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

