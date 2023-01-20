GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55
Archbishop Wood 34, Archbishop Carroll 20
Bedford 40, McConnellsburg High School 35
Berks Catholic 63, Daniel Boone 23
Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 12
Cameron County 48, Galeton 28
Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 19
Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 30
Dobbins 44, Rush 37
Ellis School 46, Springdale 42
Frankford 50, Kensington 34
Franklin Towne Charter 48, Abraham Lincoln 21
Freire Charter 52, Parkway Northwest 23
George School 53, Shipley 46
Greenwood 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 17
Hamburg 37, Antietam 5
Johnstown Christian 49, Clearfield Alliance Christian 19
Lebanon 60, Manheim Township 55
Manheim Central 56, Elizabethtown 23
Martin Luther King 30, School of the Future 18
Mechanicsburg 29, Lower Dauphin 12
Mohawk 68, Aliquippa 53
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37, Germantown Friends 31
Mount Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33
Mount Pleasant 60, Geibel Catholic 29
Muhlenberg 34, Twin Valley 27
Notre Dame 48, Baldwin 17
Olney Charter 58, Edison 10
Oxford 49, Elkton, Md. 22
Paul Robeson 36, Philadelphia MC&S 32
Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 26
Philadelphia High School for Girls 41, Philadelphia George Washington 16
Philadelphia Northeast 41, Parkway Center City 38
Pine-Richland 61, Knoch 55
Plum 49, Gateway 29
Pottstown 61, Gratz 45
Red Lion 38, Dallastown Area 33
Schuylkill Valley 45, Oley Valley 37
Souderton 52, Council Rock South 45
Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59
Upper Moreland 43, The Christian Academy 29
Waynesburg Central 47, South Allegheny 37
West Greene 56, Carmichaels 43
West Philadelphia 36, South Philadelphia 26
Westinghouse 62, Brashear 28
Windber 63, Conemaugh Valley 27
Wyomissing 56, Kutztown 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/