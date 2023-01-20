Friday’s Scores

Associated Press1

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55

Archbishop Wood 34, Archbishop Carroll 20

Bedford 40, McConnellsburg High School 35

Berks Catholic 63, Daniel Boone 23

Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 12

Cameron County 48, Galeton 28

Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 19

Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 30

Dobbins 44, Rush 37

Ellis School 46, Springdale 42

Frankford 50, Kensington 34

Franklin Towne Charter 48, Abraham Lincoln 21

Freire Charter 52, Parkway Northwest 23

George School 53, Shipley 46

Greenwood 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 17

Hamburg 37, Antietam 5

Johnstown Christian 49, Clearfield Alliance Christian 19

Lebanon 60, Manheim Township 55

Manheim Central 56, Elizabethtown 23

Martin Luther King 30, School of the Future 18

Mechanicsburg 29, Lower Dauphin 12

Mohawk 68, Aliquippa 53

Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37, Germantown Friends 31

Mount Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33

Mount Pleasant 60, Geibel Catholic 29

Muhlenberg 34, Twin Valley 27

Notre Dame 48, Baldwin 17

Olney Charter 58, Edison 10

Oxford 49, Elkton, Md. 22

Paul Robeson 36, Philadelphia MC&S 32

Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 26

Philadelphia High School for Girls 41, Philadelphia George Washington 16

Philadelphia Northeast 41, Parkway Center City 38

Pine-Richland 61, Knoch 55

Plum 49, Gateway 29

Pottstown 61, Gratz 45

Red Lion 38, Dallastown Area 33

Schuylkill Valley 45, Oley Valley 37

Souderton 52, Council Rock South 45

Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59

Upper Moreland 43, The Christian Academy 29

Waynesburg Central 47, South Allegheny 37

West Greene 56, Carmichaels 43

West Philadelphia 36, South Philadelphia 26

Westinghouse 62, Brashear 28

Windber 63, Conemaugh Valley 27

Wyomissing 56, Kutztown 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

