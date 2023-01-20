BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 72, West Scranton 53
Allentown Allen 50, Northampton 30
Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 39
Annville-Cleona 43, Pequea Valley 33
Archbishop Ryan 70, Bonner-Prendergast 58
Archbishop Wood 88, Father Judge 57
Bedford 71, Central Cambria 44
Bermudian Springs 50, Biglerville 36
Blackhawk 72, Hopewell 27
Boiling Springs 41, Middletown 38
Brashear 63, Westinghouse 50
Cambridge Springs 55, Saegertown 48
Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52
Central Martinsburg 65, Somerset 27
Chambersburg 43, Cumberland Valley 41
Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 40
Cheltenham 60, Hatboro-Horsham 47
Danville 73, Montoursville 54
Dobbins 69, Philadelphia Northeast 50
Elizabethtown 69, Manheim Central 63
Ephrata 44, Garden Spot 40
Erie 83, Fort Leboeuf 44
Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Harbor Creek 42
Erie McDowell 63, Meadville 46
Fairview 52, Erie First Christian Academy 47
Farrell 87, Commodore Perry 33
Franklin 83, Titusville 48
Germantown Friends 73, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46
Girard 62, Seneca 47
Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 54
Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 65
Hempfield 60, Cedar Crest 42
Hickory 52, Greenville 42
Johnsonburg 42, St. Marys 40
Kennedy Catholic 27, Rocky Grove 21
Knoch 58, Greensburg Salem 31
Laurel Highlands 70, Greater Latrobe 44
Lincoln Park Charter 76, Beaver Area 59
Littlestown 58, Fairfield 56
Lower Dauphin 78, Mechanicsburg 70
Malvern Prep 79, Springside Chestnut Hill 74
Manheim Township 76, Lebanon 43
Mercer 55, Lakeview 44
Milton Hershey 78, Mifflin County 52
Mohawk 78, Shenango 64
Neshaminy 52, Central Bucks West 38
Neshannock 93, Freedom Area 37
Neumann-Goretti 64, La Salle CHS 33
North Hills 97, Pine-Richland 85
Northern York 62, James Buchanan 41
Northwest Area 40, Muncy 33
Norwin 44, Plum 37
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Brentwood 47
Penn Charter 71, Germantown Academy 47
Penn Hills 59, North Allegheny 53
Philadelphia Central 64, String Theory Schools 62
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 86, Lansdale Catholic 32
Philadelphia West Catholic 56, Archbishop Carroll 51
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67, Penn-Trafford 47
Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Ambridge 51
Portage Area 74, Cambria Heights 56
Pottsville Nativity 68, Lourdes Regional 37
Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Andrew Street 27
Quakertown 58, New Hope-Solebury High School 24
Roxborough 80, Mastery Charter South 38
SLA Beeber 61, Mastery Charter North 52
Scranton 53, North Pocono 47
Scranton Holy Cross 56, Carbondale 48
Scranton Prep 62, Wallenpaupack 61
Serra Catholic 48, Jeannette 45
Sewickley Academy 46, Winchester Thurston 27
Sharpsville 50, Reynolds 34
Slippery Rock 72, Wilmington 34
Souderton 59, Council Rock South 57
South Fayette 47, Avonworth 44
South Side 55, Rochester 53
St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Devon Preparatory School 48
Steel Valley 73, Seton-LaSalle 65
Tamaqua 51, Pottsville 46
Taylor Allderdice 68, Pittsburgh Obama 61
The City School 60, New Foundations 58
Tri-Valley 56, Marian Catholic 44
Tyrone 55, Penns Valley 45
Union Area 58, Laurel 28
Upper Dublin 50, Lower Moreland 29
Valley 48, Apollo-Ridge 15
Valley View 64, Honesdale 40
Vaux Big Picture 72, TECH Freire Charter 34
Warren 78, Conneaut Area 49
Waynesboro 47, Big Spring 39
West York 50, Kennard-Dale 45, OT
Wissahickon 66, Springfield Montco 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/