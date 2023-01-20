Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 72, West Scranton 53

Allentown Allen 50, Northampton 30

Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 39

Annville-Cleona 43, Pequea Valley 33

Archbishop Ryan 70, Bonner-Prendergast 58

Archbishop Wood 88, Father Judge 57

Bedford 71, Central Cambria 44

Bermudian Springs 50, Biglerville 36

Blackhawk 72, Hopewell 27

Boiling Springs 41, Middletown 38

Brashear 63, Westinghouse 50

Cambridge Springs 55, Saegertown 48

Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52

Central Martinsburg 65, Somerset 27

Chambersburg 43, Cumberland Valley 41

Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 40

Cheltenham 60, Hatboro-Horsham 47

Danville 73, Montoursville 54

Dobbins 69, Philadelphia Northeast 50

Elizabethtown 69, Manheim Central 63

Ephrata 44, Garden Spot 40

Erie 83, Fort Leboeuf 44

Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Harbor Creek 42

Erie McDowell 63, Meadville 46

Fairview 52, Erie First Christian Academy 47

Farrell 87, Commodore Perry 33

Franklin 83, Titusville 48

Germantown Friends 73, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46

Girard 62, Seneca 47

Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 54

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 65

Hempfield 60, Cedar Crest 42

Hickory 52, Greenville 42

Johnsonburg 42, St. Marys 40

Kennedy Catholic 27, Rocky Grove 21

Knoch 58, Greensburg Salem 31

Laurel Highlands 70, Greater Latrobe 44

Lincoln Park Charter 76, Beaver Area 59

Littlestown 58, Fairfield 56

Lower Dauphin 78, Mechanicsburg 70

Malvern Prep 79, Springside Chestnut Hill 74

Manheim Township 76, Lebanon 43

Mercer 55, Lakeview 44

Milton Hershey 78, Mifflin County 52

Mohawk 78, Shenango 64

Neshaminy 52, Central Bucks West 38

Neshannock 93, Freedom Area 37

Neumann-Goretti 64, La Salle CHS 33

North Hills 97, Pine-Richland 85

Northern York 62, James Buchanan 41

Northwest Area 40, Muncy 33

Norwin 44, Plum 37

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Brentwood 47

Penn Charter 71, Germantown Academy 47

Penn Hills 59, North Allegheny 53

Philadelphia Central 64, String Theory Schools 62

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 86, Lansdale Catholic 32

Philadelphia West Catholic 56, Archbishop Carroll 51

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67, Penn-Trafford 47

Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Ambridge 51

Portage Area 74, Cambria Heights 56

Pottsville Nativity 68, Lourdes Regional 37

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Andrew Street 27

Quakertown 58, New Hope-Solebury High School 24

Roxborough 80, Mastery Charter South 38

SLA Beeber 61, Mastery Charter North 52

Scranton 53, North Pocono 47

Scranton Holy Cross 56, Carbondale 48

Scranton Prep 62, Wallenpaupack 61

Serra Catholic 48, Jeannette 45

Sewickley Academy 46, Winchester Thurston 27

Sharpsville 50, Reynolds 34

Slippery Rock 72, Wilmington 34

Souderton 59, Council Rock South 57

South Fayette 47, Avonworth 44

South Side 55, Rochester 53

St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Devon Preparatory School 48

Steel Valley 73, Seton-LaSalle 65

Tamaqua 51, Pottsville 46

Taylor Allderdice 68, Pittsburgh Obama 61

The City School 60, New Foundations 58

Tri-Valley 56, Marian Catholic 44

Tyrone 55, Penns Valley 45

Union Area 58, Laurel 28

Upper Dublin 50, Lower Moreland 29

Valley 48, Apollo-Ridge 15

Valley View 64, Honesdale 40

Vaux Big Picture 72, TECH Freire Charter 34

Warren 78, Conneaut Area 49

Waynesboro 47, Big Spring 39

West York 50, Kennard-Dale 45, OT

Wissahickon 66, Springfield Montco 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

