Blackhawks take on the Blues in Central Division play

Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head to the St. Louis Blues in Central Division play on Saturday.

St. Louis has a 22-20-3 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a 20-4-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Chicago is 13-26-4 overall with a 2-9-1 record in Central Division play. The Blackhawks have given up 156 goals while scoring 102 for a -54 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 20 goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Max Domi has scored 13 goals with 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (hand), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.