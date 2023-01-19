Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 63, Lake View 41
Antioch 44, Wauconda 39
BISC 60, Waldorf 59
Belleville West 58, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 48
Beloit Memorial, Wis. 76, Hononegah 55
Benton 77, Vandalia 50
Carbondale 57, Madison 56
Carlinville 72, Mount Olive 56
Chicago (Alcott) 61, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 51
Chicago (Clark) 48, Prosser 44
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 43
Chicago (Intrinsic) 70, Rickover Naval 46
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 60, Acero — Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 29
Chicago (Jones) 76, Chicago (Austin) 57
Chicago (Lane) 69, Orr 34
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 41, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 38
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 72, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 59
Chicago Little Village 75, Chicago (Tech) 47
Chicago North Grand 65, Chicago Roosevelt 53
Chicago Phoenix Academy 75, Juarez 41
Clifton Central 56, Manteno 47
Earlville 66, Alden-Hebron 37
Elverado 71, Shawnee 54
Evanston (Beacon Academy) 72, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 32
Freeburg 57, Waterloo 43
Galva 65, Lowpoint-Washburn 59
Granite City 51, Edwardsville 50
Grayslake Central 82, North Chicago 46
Grayville 71, Woodlawn 67
Griggsville-Perry 55, Williamsville 45
Herrin 74, Cairo 30
Horizon Science-Southwest 58, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 20
IC Catholic 60, Walther Christian Academy 35
Jerseyville Jersey 75, Cahokia 43
Johnsburg 70, Woodstock North 50
KIPP STL, Mo. 73, Metro-East Lutheran 34
Lakes Community 60, Grayslake North 49
Libertyville 54, Mundelein 39
Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 52, Collinsville 47
Lincoln Park 75, Farragut 69
Lincoln Way West 60, Joliet Central 53
Manley 103, Douglass 30
Marion 53, Brentwood, Mo. 26
Marissa/Coulterville 47, East Alton-Wood River 46
Mather 55, Schurz 44
Mounds Meridian 82, Sesser-Valier 53
Mount Vernon 51, Champaign Central 41
Murphysboro 49, Steeleville 39
Naperville North 57, St. Charles North 20
North-Mac 47, Bunker Hill 45
Northridge Prep 46, Latin 37
Northside Prep 70, Von Steuben 62
Payton 47, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46
Piasa Southwestern 47, Staunton 28
Pinckneyville 54, Hamilton County 27
Putnam County 62, Kewanee 53
Richmond-Burton 46, Harvard 42
Rockford Jefferson 57, Belvidere North 53
Sandburg 61, St. Francis de Sales 50
Senn 70, Foreman 48
Sparta 63, Lovejoy 58
Taft 80, Chicago Sullivan 21
Warren Township 78, Zion Benton 60
Wayne City 82, Red Hill 66
Wells 74, Raby 65
Westinghouse 72, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 66
Whitney Young 52, North Lawndale 33
Woodstock 69, Marengo 26
Zeigler-Royalton 62, Tamms (Egyptian) 48
