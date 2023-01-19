Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 37

Bishop Ready 55, Bloom-Carroll 36

Caledonia River Valley 75, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Cols. Franklin Hts. 55, Cols. Whetstone 48

Crooksville 58, Millersport 53

Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49

Granville Christian 36, Delaware Christian 32

Grove City Christian 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 18

Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33

Marion Harding 66, Galion 53

Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 53

Shelby 73, Marion Pleasant 47

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 48, Beallsville 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press