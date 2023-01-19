Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 66, Akr. North 9
Akr. Hoban 83, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54
Anna 52, Hou 34
Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Smithville 37
Archbold 59, Delta 49
Arlington 39, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Athens 43, Bidwell River Valley 23
Batavia 50, New Richmond 31
Belmont Union Local 66, Barnesville 23
Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Atwater Waterloo 36
Berlin Hiland 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 17
Botkins 60, Sidney Fairlawn 27
Brookfield 52, Youngs. Liberty 42
Bryan 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 44
Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Newton Local 29
Canfield S. Range 41, Jefferson Area 21
Carrollton 68, Lisbon Beaver 40
Chagrin Falls 48, Beachwood 16
Chardon 91, Ashtabula Edgewood 61
Chesapeake 39, Ironton 36
Cin. Deer Park 55, Cin. Woodward 22
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 45, Ursuline Academy 38
Cin. Walnut Hills 50, Cin. Anderson 40
Cin. West Clermont 46, Kings Mills Kings 42
Cin. Winton Woods 50, Morrow Little Miami 40
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51, Wilmington 36
Clyde 61, Vermilion 31
Collins Western Reserve 46, Norwalk St. Paul 34
Cols. DeSales 57, Bishop Hartley 26
Columbiana Crestview 50, Warren Champion 29
Cory-Rawson 50, N. Baltimore 24
Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 18
Day. Oakwood 58, Eaton 51
Defiance Ayersville 48, Defiance Tinora 43
Delaware Christian 35, Granville Christian 30
Delphos Jefferson 41, Convoy Crestview 37
Dola Hardin Northern 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24
Doylestown Chippewa 60, West Salem Northwestern 27
E. Palestine 44, Youngs. Valley Christian 17
Elida 50, Defiance 40
Fayetteville-Perry 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, McComb 22
Fostoria 43, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37
Ft. Loramie 61, Jackson Center 29
Garrettsville Garfield 62, Campbell Memorial 17
Georgetown 42, Bethel-Tate 37
Girard 40, Cortland Lakeview 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Antwerp 26
Ironton Rock Hill 38, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36
Ironton St. Joseph 31, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33
Kenton 57, Wapakoneta 38
Lakeside Danbury 44, Arcadia 30
Lancaster Fairfield Union 71, Ashville Teays Valley 51
Leipsic 37, Harrod Allen E. 30
Liberty Center 46, Swanton 21
Lima Bath 45, Celina 24
Mansfield Sr. 60, Lexington 34
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Ft. Recovery 20
Marion Elgin 41, Morral Ridgedale 26
Metamora Evergreen 52, Wauseon 40
Middletown Madison Senior 31, Brookville 24
Milford 69, Cin. Turpin 46
Milton-Union 43, Covington 39
Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 39
Mt. Notre Dame 43, Dixie Heights, Ky. 33
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 41
Nelsonville-York 59, McArthur Vinton County 53
New Lebanon Dixie 74, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42
New Madison Tri-Village 74, Bradford 5
New Matamoras Frontier 52, Caldwell 29
New Middletown Spring. 51, Sebring McKinley 7
New Paris National Trail 45, Ansonia 38
Norwalk 51, Sandusky Perkins 41
Oregon Clay 35, Lima Sr. 29
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 71, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32
Paulding 43, Hicksville 34
Portsmouth W. 55, Wheelersburg 46
Proctorville Fairland 77, Portsmouth 37
Rayland Buckeye 54, Bridgeport 34
Richmond Edison 59, Heartland Christian 26
Rockford Parkway 64, Coldwater 39
Rocky River Magnificat 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 44
Rootstown 63, Warren JFK 37
S. Point 45, Gallipolis Gallia 38
Sandusky 45, Tiffin Columbian 43
Seaman N. Adams 67, Manchester 28
Seton 38, Cin. St. Ursula 28
Sherwood Fairview 71, Edgerton 48
Southington Chalker 54, Bristol 39
St. Henry 55, New Bremen 33
Tipp City Bethel 55, Day. Northridge 44
Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Findlay 34
Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Bluffton 37
Versailles 55, Delphos St. John’s 27
Vincent Warren 63, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 20
W. Unity Hilltop 63, Edon 24
Windham 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 54
Wintersville Indian Creek 58, St. Clairsville 46
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36
Wooster 67, Ashland 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beverly Ft. Frye vs. Marietta, ppd.
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Kidron Cent. Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/