Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Vernon 52, West Mifflin 36

Bethlehem Center 50, Frazier 45

Boyertown 46, Pope John Paul II 43

Brentwood 51, East Allegheny 24

Dunmore 69, Old Forge 39

Elizabeth Forward 79, Ringgold 36

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Ellis School 14

Greensburg Salem 50, Derry 18

Homer-Center 53, United 41

Kennedy Catholic 56, West Middlesex 17

Lakeview 57, Jamestown 6

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 27

Lincoln Park Charter 62, Neshannock 55

Mercyhurst Prep 61, North East 35

Mount Carmel 35, Lewisburg 31

Northern Lehigh 37, Saucon Valley 26

Notre Dame 56, Peddie, N.J. 11

Palmerton 36, Notre Dame – Green Pond 25

Penn-Trafford 71, Connellsville 28

Portage Area 58, Cambria Heights 15

Quaker Valley 62, Keystone Oaks 51

Saegertown 48, Grove City 45

Seton-LaSalle 68, Sewickley Academy 42

Shenango 42, Rochester 36

South Fayette 49, McKeesport 40

St. Joseph 59, Eden Christian 49

Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 40

Yough 40, Southmoreland 29

Youngsville 42, Rocky Grove 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethel Park vs. Peters Township, ppd.

