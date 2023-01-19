Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.

Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3.

Tyler Toffoli scored for Calgary (21-16-9) in its second straight loss. Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves.

The Avalanche jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes.