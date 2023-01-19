Ottawa visits Pittsburgh after shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (20-21-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-15-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators after the Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime.

Pittsburgh is 22-15-7 overall and 12-5-4 in home games. The Penguins have a +seven scoring differential, with 142 total goals scored and 135 given up.

Ottawa has a 20-21-3 record overall and an 8-11-2 record on the road. The Senators have gone 19-5-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 21 goals and 31 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 16 goals and 30 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has scored nine goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (lower-body), Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Jan Rutta: day to day (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Tristan Jarry: out (lower-body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Artem Zub: out (lower-body), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.