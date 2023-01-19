MATCHDAY: Bundesliga resumes after 2-month winter break

By The Associated Press (AP) — A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

The Bundesliga resumes after its unprecedented two-month winter break with league leader and 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich visiting Leipzig. Bayern’s preparations took a blow when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Bayern signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to replace Neuer on Thursday. Sommer may go straight into the lineup or Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could stick with longtime backup Sven Ulreich. How Bayern’s Germany players react to their disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup remains to be seen. Nagelsmann was positive after the team’s winter training camp in Qatar. Bayern will move seven points clear with a win in Leipzig.

SPAIN

Celta Vigo goes for its second consecutive win on the road when it visits Mallorca in the Spanish league. Celta’s win at last-place Elche in its last away match ended an eight-game winless streak for the Vigo team. Celta sits in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone. Midtable Mallorca is coming off losses at Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and at Osasuna in the Spanish league. It had won six of its last nine games in all competitions before that. Mallorca is unbeaten in its last three home games in the league.

FRANCE

Marseille hosts Rennes for a place in the round of 16 of the French Cup. Marseille won the last of its 10 French Cup trophies in 1989. Winning it this season is a top priority for determined coach Igor Tudor, whose organization of the team has made Marseille hard to beat. But Tudor’s team faces a slick Rennes side in confident mood after beating league leader Paris Saint-Germain last weekend.

