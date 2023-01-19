4 Arrested in New Year’s Day Shooting Incident

Four suspects in a shooting incident at the Lazy River Lounge are now in custody.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said that with the assistance of the Guernsey County Sheriff 23-year-old Christopher “CJ” McCall, 21-year-old Johnathan McCall, 23-year-old Scott Minnis and 19-year-old Johna McCall were all taken into custody. All the suspects live in Guernsey County.

Sheriff Lutz said shortly after 2:00am January 1, they received a 911 call in reference to several shots being fired at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road in Zanesville. Responding deputies found a 37-year-old man had been knocked unconscious and then 4 males discharged firearms on the property. The incident took place in the parking lot of the establishment.

Sheriff Lutz said Christopher McCall, Johna McCall and Scottie Minnis face charges of felonious assault, aggravated riot, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Johnathan McCall is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated riot, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

All are being held at the Muskingum County Jail. Sheriff Lutz thanked the Guernsey County Sheriff and his office for assisting in the investigation and the apprehension of the suspects.