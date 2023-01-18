Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 81, Strongsville 77, OT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68, Cameron, W.Va. 34

Caldwell 79, Wellsville 51

Jefferson County Christian 56, Plants and Pillers Homeschool, Pa. 37

London Madison Plains 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 40

Lyndhurst Brush 84, Cle. John Marshall 39

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, Fredericktown 52

Newton Falls 60, Campbell Memorial 33

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

