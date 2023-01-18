Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Force Academy 32, DuSable 11

Bogan 26, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 3

Casey-Westfield 57, Lawrenceville 36

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 13

Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Hubbard 9

Collinsville 56, Waterloo 44

Dakota 42, Durand 14

Dyett 58, Chicago ( SSICP) 21

Effingham 55, Vandalia 46

Elmwood 52, Illinois Valley Central 29

Fenger 43, Richards 16

Grant 58, North Chicago 13

Grant Park 36, Milford 17

Heyworth 32, El Paso-Gridley 30

Huntley 63, Crystal Lake Central 32

Hyde Park 72, Brooks Academy 17

Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Carmel 40

Pleasant Plains 46, Williamsville 23

Prospect 47, Maine West 30

Southland def. Hinsdale Adventist Academy, forfeit

Universal 31, Lombard (CPSA) 25

