Wednesday’s Scores

Air Force Academy 32, DuSable 11
Bogan 26, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 3
Casey-Westfield 57, Lawrenceville 36
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 13
Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Hubbard 9
Collinsville 56, Waterloo 44
Dakota 42, Durand 14
Dyett 58, Chicago ( SSICP) 21
Effingham 55, Vandalia 46
Elmwood 52, Illinois Valley Central 29
Fenger 43, Richards 16
Grant 58, North Chicago 13
Grant Park 36, Milford 17
Heyworth 32, El Paso-Gridley 30
Huntley 63, Crystal Lake Central 32
Hyde Park 72, Brooks Academy 17
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Carmel 40
Pleasant Plains 46, Williamsville 23
Prospect 47, Maine West 30
Southland def. Hinsdale Adventist Academy, forfeit
Universal 31, Lombard (CPSA) 25
