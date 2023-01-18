Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 44, Chicago (Jones) 25
Andrew 62, Sandburg 59
Anna-Jonesboro 34, Chester 32
Antioch 47, Lakes Community 45
Aurora (West Aurora) 45, Minooka 23
Bensenville (Fenton) 52, Elgin 48
Benton 62, Du Quoin 27
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46, Hinsdale South 40
Bolingbrook 69, Lockport 55
Cahokia 59, Madison 12
Champaign Central 49, Bloomington 47
Chicago (Butler) 111, Chicago (Comer) 9
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 66, Steinmetz 18
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 62, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 31
Chicago Washington 35, Hirsch 16
Clemente 30, Chicago Academy 10
DePaul College Prep 44, Providence 28
Dixon 50, St. Bede 19
Downers North 48, Glenbard West 39
Faith Christian 44, Quad Cities 42
Fremd 67, Barrington 51
Galesburg Christian High School 43, Morning Star, Iowa 27
Glenbard East 43, Larkin 29
Glenbrook North 53, Highland Park 32
Glenbrook South 56, Evanston Township 42
Havana 59, Peoria Heights (Quest) 39
Herscher 57, Streator 39
Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Kirkland Hiawatha 27
Homewood-Flossmoor 46, Lincoln-Way East 3
Hononegah 51, Belvidere North 28
Hope Academy 59, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 12
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 50, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 23
Johnsburg 48, Woodstock North 33
Kankakee (McNamara) 59, Westmont 41
Kankakee 40, Thornridge 27
L.F. Academy 54, Willows 41
Lake View 37, Schurz 16
Lemont 68, Hillcrest 48
Lincoln Way Central 53, Stagg 44
Lincoln Way West 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32
Machesney Park Harlem 57, Rockford Auburn 41
Marion 66, Cairo 52
Massac County 69, Mount Vernon 38
Mather 57, Chicago Roosevelt 37
Metro-East Lutheran 51, Dupo 31
Morgan Park Academy 39, Woodlands Academy 23
Morrison 52, Fulton 36
Naperville North 56, Downers South 50
Nashville 33, Belleville West 25
Niles West 54, Niles North 42
Normal Community 37, Richwoods 35
Oak Lawn Richards 40, Shepard 33
Okawville 39, Breese Central 28
Paris 54, Mt. Carmel 13
Plainfield East 85, Romeoville 59
Plainfield North 68, Oswego East 50
Pope County 63, Shawnee 27
Prospect 68, Wheeling 21
Reavis 64, Tinley Park 33
Regina 31, North Shore Country Day 28
Richmond-Burton 37, Harvard 23
Rickover Naval 30, Prosser 25
Robinson 53, Olney (Richland County) 37
Rochester 36, Normal University 28
Rock Island Alleman 52, Rockridge 30
Rockford Boylan 53, Rockford Guilford 40
Rockford Jefferson 43, Belvidere 41
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 47, Eisenhower 30
South County 58, Beardstown 14
South Fork 52, Macon Meridian 36
South Vigo, Ind. 58, Charleston 14
Sparta 48, Red Bud 29
Staunton 59, North-Mac 26
Taylorville 81, Hillsboro 47
Thornton Fractional North 43, Evergreen Park 42
Thornton Fractional South 48, Oak Lawn Community 40
Urbana 43, Rantoul 41
Wayne City 38, Red Hill 27
West Chicago 49, Bartlett 38
West Prairie 62, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 31
Westinghouse 59, Chicago (Lane) 48
Whitney Young 99, Northside Prep 38
Willowbrook 55, Addison Trail 32
Winnebago 50, Oregon 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/