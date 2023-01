Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Purdue 13½ at MINNESOTA at MARYLAND 3 Michigan at MEMPHIS 11½ Wichita State at COASTAL CAROLINA PK Appalachian State at NORTH TEXAS 11½ Rice Marshall 5½ at TEXAS STATE Florida Atlantic 14 at UTSA at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 11 Omaha at LITTLE ROCK PK Tennessee Tech at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 10 Morehead State at UTAH 3 Washington State Southern Indiana 3½ at LINDENWOOD Sacramento State 3 at IDAHO STATE at TENNESSEE STATE 7½ Eastern Illinois at COLORADO 9 Washington at WEBER STATE 4 Portland State at LONG BEACH STATE 3 CSU Fullerton at SEATTLE U 5 Tarleton State at UC IRVINE 4 Hawaii at CAL POLY 3 UCSD at UCSB 16½ CSU Northridge UCLA 5 at ARIZONA STATE Saint Mary’s (CA) 11 at PEPPERDINE at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ Pacific at SANTA CLARA 1 BYU at STANFORD 10 Oregon State NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 5½ (233½) at DETROIT at BOSTON 5 (OFF) Golden State Toronto 2½ (OFF) at MINNESOTA Philadelphia 2½ (234) at PORTLAND at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Brooklyn FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (52½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 5 (48½) Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO 4 3½ (45½) Dallas NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -220 Chicago +180 at N.Y RANGERS -113 Boston -106 at TORONTO -172 Winnipeg +142 at CAROLINA -172 Minnesota +142 at COLUMBUS -150 Anaheim +125 Florida -240 at MONTREAL +195 at BUFFALO -118 N.Y Islanders -102 Nashville OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Tampa Bay -111 at EDMONTON -108 Washington -200 at ARIZONA +164 at VEGAS -176 Detroit +146 New Jersey -120 at SEATTLE +100 at LOS ANGELES -130 Dallas +108

