Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press5
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Chicago (233½) at DETROIT
at BOSTON (OFF) Golden State
Toronto (OFF) at MINNESOTA
Philadelphia 3 (OFF) at PORTLAND
at PHOENIX OFF (234) Brooklyn
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY (52½) Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (48½) NY Giants
Sunday
at BUFFALO 4 5 (48½) Cincinnati
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (45½) Dallas
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -220 Chicago +180
at N.Y RANGERS -113 Boston -106
at TORONTO -176 Winnipeg +146
at CAROLINA -172 Minnesota +142
at COLUMBUS -146 Anaheim +122
Florida -240 at MONTREAL +195
at BUFFALO -115 N.Y Islanders -104
Nashville OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
Tampa Bay OFF at EDMONTON OFF
Washington -196 at ARIZONA +162
at VEGAS OFF Detroit OFF
at SEATTLE -111 New Jersey -108
at LOS ANGELES -125 Dallas +104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press