The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats.

He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700.