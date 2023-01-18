Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Kenwood (15) 16-2 150 1 2. Whitney Young 15-4 120 2 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 20-1 118 3 4. Moline 18-2 105 4 5. Rolling Meadows 19-2 84 6 6. Curie 13-6 46 7 7. Brother Rice 19-2 40 9 8. Quincy 17-2 37 10 (tie) Joliet West 15-5 37 5 10. Lyons 17-2 23 8

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O’Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (10) 17-1 145 2 2. Metamora (4) 16-2 125 4 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1) 18-1 117 1 4. Hillcrest 19-2 99 6 5. Decatur MacArthur 18-1 93 5 6. Chicago Mt. Carmel 18-2 81 3 7. East St. Louis 11-4 52 7 8. Hyde Park 16-4 29 9 9. Grayslake Central 18-2 22 10 (tie) Burlington Central 17-4 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 13. St. Ignatius 10. Richwoods 5. Herrin 5. Lemont 5. St. Laurence 2.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Princeton (14) 20-0 166 1 2. Fairbury Prairie Central (2) 17-1 149 2 3. Columbia (1) 19-2 134 3 4. Breese Central 19-2 121 5 5. DePaul College Prep 13-6 73 8 6. Rockford Christian 19-1 57 4 7. Beecher 19-1 39 NR 8. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-4 35 6 9. Pontiac 14-5 33 NR 10. Massac County 17-2 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 25. Williamsville 18. Eureka 16. Pinckneyville 10. Normal University 9. Vienna 8. Phillips 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Gilman Iroquois West 4. Reed-Custer 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Jacksonville Routt (13) 19-1 157 1 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2) 18-0 132 2 3. Altamont (1) 16-3 116 4 4. Waterloo Gibault 18-3 105 5 5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 18-0 63 10 6. Illini Bluffs 17-4 48 7 7. Casey-Westfield 13-4 44 NR 8. Pecatonica 16-3 40 3 9. Augusta Southeastern 13-4 30 6 (tie) Catlin (Salt Fork) 18-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 29. New Berlin 23. Scales Mound 17. North Clay 14. Manley 11. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4. Lovejoy 4. Lexington 4. Tuscola 2. South Beloit 1.