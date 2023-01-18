Embiid leads Philadelphia against Portland after 41-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Joel Embiid scored 41 points in the 76ers’ 120-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Trail Blazers are 11-8 in home games. Portland averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The 76ers are 11-9 in road games. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 29.3 points and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 19.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Embiid is scoring 32.4 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 116.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 121.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.