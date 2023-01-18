Drug Free Muskingum Hosting First Responders VS. Second Chancers Dodge Ball Tournament

ZANESVILLE, OH – Recovering addicts and first responders will be coming together for a good cause.



Drug Free Muskingum will be hosting a five-on-five dodge tournament called First Responders VS. Second Chancers. Teams are made up of first responders and people or family in recovery. It’s $50 to register a team, proceeds will be going to a non-profit charity of the top two team’s choice.

“We have this to bring first responders together with people in recovery. We know that often they don’t get to see these people on the other side of helping them or saving their lives.” Co-Founder of Drug Free Muskingum, Monica Batteiger stated.



There will be food trucks available for lunch and prizes given for the best team name and the best team uniform. Resource tables will be available for anybody who’s seeking information on treatment or recovery options.

“The thing that I look forward to most is the conversations that could happen between the first responders and the people in recovery. Maybe the last time they’ve seen that person was when they saved their life. They get to say ‘Thank you. Thank you for giving me the second chance.'” Batteiger said.



The tournament will be held Sunday, January 22nd at the Foxfire gymnasium located on 2805 Pinkerton Ln, in Zanesville. Registration will start at 12pm and the games start at 1pm.

For more information or to register, visit the link below.

DFM Dodgeball – Cornerstone Church – Duncan Falls, OH (subsplash.com)