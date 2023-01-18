Updated on Wednesday January 18, 2023 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Late. Cooler. High 46°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Mild. Low 40°

Thursday: Morning Showers. Decreasing Clouds. Breezy. High 59°

DISCUSSION:

We cool off a bit for midweek. Highs will be back to the mid to upper forties today, along with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain starts to move back into the region for your Wednesday evening into the overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the overnight, as lows only drop back to near forty.

Showers will be with us for Thursday morning primarily, but chances will continue in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. We will be nice and warm, with highs in the upper fifties to near sixty.

A slight chance for snow will be with us on Friday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy and will continue that way into Saturday. Highs will sit in the mid to upper thirties.

Rain and snow chances will be with us for Sunday. Chances lower for Monday and will turn to just snow. Highs will top off in the lower forties.

We will dry out for your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs still top off in the lower forties.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

