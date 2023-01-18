7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti897999

Updated on Wednesday January 18, 2023 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Late. Cooler. High 46°

Tonight: Scattered Showers.  Mild. Low 40°

Thursday: Morning Showers. Decreasing Clouds. Breezy. High 59°

DISCUSSION:         

We cool off a bit for midweek. Highs will be back to the mid to upper forties today, along with mostly cloudy skies. 

Rain starts to move back into the region for your Wednesday evening into the overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the overnight, as lows only drop back to near forty.

Showers will be with us for Thursday morning primarily, but chances will continue in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. We will be nice and warm, with highs in the upper fifties to near sixty.

A slight chance for snow will be with us on Friday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy and will continue that way into Saturday. Highs will sit in the mid to upper thirties.

Rain and snow chances will be with us for Sunday. Chances lower for Monday and will turn to just snow. Highs will top off in the lower forties.

We will dry out for your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs still top off in the lower forties.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!