Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 62, Canal Fulton Northwest 50

Alliance Marlington 72, Ravenna SE 52

Amherst Steele 75, Oberlin Firelands 63

Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Bristol 47

Ansonia 64, Covington 59

Ashland Crestview 66, Mansfield Madison 65, 2OT

Ashtabula Edgewood 83, SPIRE 56

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Amanda-Clearcreek 17

Aurora 64, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Austintown Fitch 65, Copley 43

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 74, Lakeside Danbury 43

Batavia Clermont NE 51, Georgetown 48

Beachwood 71, Chagrin Falls 48

Beaver Eastern 63, Portsmouth W. 54

Bethel-Tate 52, Lockland 46

Bishop Fenwick 74, Franklin 34

Bloom-Carroll 73, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Brookfield 75, Garrettsville Garfield 70

Caldwell 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 58

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 80, Fairfield Christian 40

Canfield 54, Warren Howland 51

Canfield S. Range 38, Struthers 36

Carlisle 64, Franklin Middletown Christian 54

Carrollton 56, Steubenville 40

Cedarville 60, Milford Center Fairbanks 37

Centerburg 61, Mt. Gilead 27

Chardon 70, Burton Berkshire 57

Chardon NDCL 82, Cornerstone Christian 67

Chesapeake 47, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 70, Gates Mills Hawken 63

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Circleville 43

Cin. Colerain 55, Trenton Edgewood 45

Cin. Madeira 39, Reading 37

Cin. Sycamore 59, Cin. St. Xavier 50

Cin. Woodward 82, Cin. Aiken 62

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52

Clayton Northmont 59, Sidney 47

Cle. Hay 75, Akr. North 36

Cle. Rhodes 74, Cle. E. Tech 46

Cols. Africentric 78, Cols. Briggs 42

Cols. Beechcroft 81, East 52

Cols. Bexley 46, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41

Cols. Independence 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 51

Cols. KIPP 58, Marion Elgin 36

Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, North Intl 46

Cols. Whetstone 63, Cols. Mifflin 62

Coshocton 60, Warsaw River View 57

Crestline 41, Morral Ridgedale 38

Creston Norwayne 86, Apple Creek Waynedale 30

Crown City S. Gallia 68, Bidwell River Valley 61

Cuyahoga Falls 49, Akron Garfield 40

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Wooster Triway 52

Cuyahoga Hts. 68, Independence 43

Dalton 55, Smithville 50

Defiance 63, Archbold 42

Delaware Hayes 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 54

Dover 45, Alliance 40

Doylestown Chippewa 74, Rittman 24

Dublin Scioto 71, Galloway Westland 42

E. Liverpool 72, Salem 69

Elyria Cath. 68, Westlake 63

Euclid 68, Eastlake North 51

Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Kinsman Badger 56

Franklin Furnace Green 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 54

Ft. Jennings 59, Lima Temple Christian 58, OT

Ft. Loramie 57, Anna 28

Galion Northmor 73, Howard E. Knox 33

Girard 66, Niles McKinley 37

Grafton Midview 66, Columbia Station Columbia 56

Granville 61, Hebron Lakewood 33

Greenfield McClain 48, Frankfort Adena 40

Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Norwalk St. Paul 46

Grove City 39, Hickory, Pa. 36

Grove City 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

Hannibal River 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 46

Harlan Christian, Ind. 47, Northwest Ohio Schools 45

Holgate 40, N. Baltimore 35

Hubbard 54, Jefferson Area 52

Ironton 67, Gallipolis Gallia 59

Jackson 64, Albany Alexander 40

Kings Mills Kings 64, Cin. Winton Woods 53

Kirtland 67, Orwell Grand Valley 56

Lakewood 77, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32

Latham Western 51, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Columbiana Crestview 46

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Hillsboro 37

Lewistown Indian Lake 53, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

Liberty Christian Academy 62, Groveport Madison Christian 53

Lima Bath 57, Columbus Grove 56

Lima Sr. 77, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

Lisbon David Anderson 52, Columbiana 43

London 48, Urbana 46

Louisville Aquinas 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54

Lowellville 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 25

Lucas 71, Mansfield Christian 66

Madonna, W.Va. 73, Beallsville 63

Marietta 66, Athens 40

Martins Ferry 82, Bellaire 61

McDermott Scioto NW 56, Waverly 33

Mentor Lake Cath. 60, Bedford 45

Miamisburg 59, Troy 53

Millersport 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44

Minerva 57, Heartland Christian 40

Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 65

N. Olmsted 45, Bay Village Bay 33

N. Ridgeville 65, LaGrange Keystone 54

New Boston Glenwood 55, Portsmouth Clay 34

New Richmond 60, Cin. NW 59

New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 35

Northside Christian 66, Granville Christian 36

Old Fort 75, Fremont St. Joseph 44

Ottoville 61, New Bremen 51

Parkersburg, W.Va. 73, Belpre 64

Perry 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 61

Poland Seminary 51, Cortland Lakeview 30

Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40

Proctorville Fairland 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36

Richmond Edison 58, E. Palestine 49

Richmond Hts. 84, Orange 43

Richwood N. Union 75, Spring. Kenton Ridge 61

Rocky River 55, Fairview 54

Rocky River Lutheran W. 56, Garfield Hts. Trinity 53

Rootstown 81, Mogadore Field 76

Russia 72, Botkins 62

Sandusky 80, Tol. Bowsher 61

Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Peebles 48

Seaman N. Adams 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Sebring McKinley 59, Leetonia 24

Shadyside 75, Belmont Union Local 67

Sheffield Brookside 62, Vermilion 52

South 74, Cols. Eastmoor 58

Southington Chalker 61, Warren Lordstown 45

Spring. Cath. Cent. 61, W. Liberty-Salem 48

Spring. Greenon 55, W. Jefferson 44

Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 23

Springboro 67, Hamilton Badin 66, OT

St. Clairsville 72, Cambridge 61

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 53

Stewart Federal Hocking 72, McArthur Vinton County 60

Stow-Munroe Falls 61, STVM 58

Strasburg-Franklin 81, Kidron Cent. Christian 66

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

Swanton 67, Gorham Fayette 38

Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24

Tol. Christian 80, Miller City 47

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 36, Findlay 31

Vienna Mathews 55, Cortland Maplewood 40

Vincent Warren 71, Waterford 45

Warren Champion 48, Youngs. Liberty 47

Warren Harding 63, Youngs. Boardman 38

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 58, Wilmington 43

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51

West 75, Cols. Marion-Franklin 70

West Salem Northwestern 88, Jeromesville Hillsdale 75

Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 53

Whiteford, Mich. 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 49

Wickliffe 69, Mantua Crestwood 62

Williamsburg 80, Blanchester 54

Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Lisbon Beaver 49

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Barnesville 46

Wooster 68, Ashland 63

Worthington Kilbourne 52, Hilliard Darby 49

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, N. Can. Hoover 48

Youngs. East 63, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22

Youngs. Mooney 69, Mineral Ridge 51

Zanesville 49, Heath 37

Zanesville Maysville 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 25

Zanesville Rosecrans 80, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, Lore City Buckeye Trail 51

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

