Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 62, Canal Fulton Northwest 50

Alliance Marlington 72, Ravenna SE 52

Amherst Steele 75, Oberlin Firelands 63

Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Bristol 47

Ashland Crestview 66, Mansfield Madison 65, 2OT

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Amanda-Clearcreek 17

Austintown Fitch 65, Copley 43

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 74, Lakeside Danbury 43

Beachwood 71, Chagrin Falls 48

Beaver Eastern 63, Portsmouth W. 54

Bishop Fenwick 74, Franklin 34

Bloom-Carroll 73, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Brookfield 75, Garrettsville Garfield 70

Caldwell 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 58

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 80, Fairfield Christian 40

Canfield 54, Warren Howland 51

Canfield S. Range 38, Struthers 36

Carlisle 64, Franklin Middletown Christian 54

Carrollton 56, Steubenville 40

Cedarville 60, Milford Center Fairbanks 37

Centerburg 61, Mt. Gilead 27

Chardon 70, Burton Berkshire 57

Chardon NDCL 82, Cornerstone Christian 67

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Circleville 43

Cin. Colerain 55, Trenton Edgewood 45

Cin. Madeira 39, Reading 37

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52

Clayton Northmont 59, Sidney 47

Cle. Rhodes 74, Cle. E. Tech 46

Cols. Africentric 78, Cols. Briggs 42

Cols. Beechcroft 81, East 52

Cols. Bexley 46, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41

Cols. Independence 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 51

Cols. KIPP 58, Marion Elgin 36

Cols. Whetstone 63, Cols. Mifflin 62

Creston Norwayne 86, Apple Creek Waynedale 30

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Wooster Triway 52

Cuyahoga Hts. 68, Independence 43

Dalton 55, Smithville 50

Defiance 63, Archbold 42

Delaware Hayes 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 54

Dover 45, Alliance 40

Doylestown Chippewa 74, Rittman 24

Dublin Scioto 71, Galloway Westland 42

E. Liverpool 72, Salem 69

Euclid 68, Eastlake North 51

Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Kinsman Badger 56

Ft. Loramie 57, Anna 28

Galion Northmor 73, Howard E. Knox 33

Girard 66, Niles McKinley 37

Granville 61, Hebron Lakewood 33

Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Norwalk St. Paul 46

Grove City 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

Hannibal River 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 46

Holgate 40, N. Baltimore 35

Hubbard 54, Jefferson Area 52

Ironton 67, Gallipolis Gallia 59

Jackson 64, Albany Alexander 40

Kings Mills Kings 64, Cin. Winton Woods 53

Kirtland 67, Orwell Grand Valley 56

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Columbiana Crestview 46

Lima Bath 57, Columbus Grove 56

Lisbon David Anderson 52, Columbiana 43

London 48, Urbana 46

Louisville Aquinas 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54

Lowellville 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 25

Madonna, W.Va. 73, Beallsville 63

Martins Ferry 82, Bellaire 61

Miamisburg 59, Troy 53

Minerva 57, Heartland Christian 40

Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 65

New Richmond 60, Cin. NW 59

New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 35

Ottoville 61, New Bremen 51

Parkersburg, W.Va. 73, Belpre 64

Poland Seminary 51, Cortland Lakeview 30

Proctorville Fairland 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36

Richmond Edison 58, E. Palestine 49

Richmond Hts. 84, Orange 43

Richwood N. Union 75, Spring. Kenton Ridge 61

Rocky River 55, Fairview 54

Rootstown 81, Mogadore Field 76

Shadyside 75, Belmont Union Local 67

Spring. Cath. Cent. 61, W. Liberty-Salem 48

Spring. Greenon 55, W. Jefferson 44

Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 23

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 53

Stewart Federal Hocking 72, McArthur Vinton County 60

Stow-Munroe Falls 61, STVM 58

Strasburg-Franklin 81, Kidron Cent. Christian 66

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

Swanton 67, Gorham Fayette 38

Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24

Tol. Christian 80, Miller City 47

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 36, Findlay 31

Vienna Mathews 55, Cortland Maplewood 40

Vincent Warren 71, Waterford 45

Warren Champion 48, Youngs. Liberty 47

Warren Harding 63, Youngs. Boardman 38

West 75, Cols. Marion-Franklin 70

West Salem Northwestern 88, Jeromesville Hillsdale 75

Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 53

Whiteford, Mich. 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 49

Wickliffe 69, Mantua Crestwood 62

Williamsburg 80, Blanchester 54

Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Lisbon Beaver 49

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Barnesville 46

Worthington Kilbourne 52, Hilliard Darby 49

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, N. Can. Hoover 48

Youngs. East 63, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22

Youngs. Mooney 69, Mineral Ridge 51

Zanesville 49, Heath 37

Zanesville Maysville 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 25

Zanesville Rosecrans 80, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

