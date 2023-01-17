Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 62, Canal Fulton Northwest 50
Alliance Marlington 72, Ravenna SE 52
Amherst Steele 75, Oberlin Firelands 63
Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Bristol 47
Ashland Crestview 66, Mansfield Madison 65, 2OT
Ashville Teays Valley 66, Amanda-Clearcreek 17
Austintown Fitch 65, Copley 43
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 74, Lakeside Danbury 43
Beachwood 71, Chagrin Falls 48
Beaver Eastern 63, Portsmouth W. 54
Bishop Fenwick 74, Franklin 34
Bloom-Carroll 73, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Brookfield 75, Garrettsville Garfield 70
Caldwell 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 58
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 80, Fairfield Christian 40
Canfield 54, Warren Howland 51
Canfield S. Range 38, Struthers 36
Carlisle 64, Franklin Middletown Christian 54
Carrollton 56, Steubenville 40
Cedarville 60, Milford Center Fairbanks 37
Centerburg 61, Mt. Gilead 27
Chardon 70, Burton Berkshire 57
Chardon NDCL 82, Cornerstone Christian 67
Chillicothe Unioto 51, Circleville 43
Cin. Colerain 55, Trenton Edgewood 45
Cin. Madeira 39, Reading 37
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52
Clayton Northmont 59, Sidney 47
Cle. Rhodes 74, Cle. E. Tech 46
Cols. Africentric 78, Cols. Briggs 42
Cols. Beechcroft 81, East 52
Cols. Bexley 46, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41
Cols. Independence 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 51
Cols. KIPP 58, Marion Elgin 36
Cols. Whetstone 63, Cols. Mifflin 62
Creston Norwayne 86, Apple Creek Waynedale 30
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Wooster Triway 52
Cuyahoga Hts. 68, Independence 43
Dalton 55, Smithville 50
Defiance 63, Archbold 42
Delaware Hayes 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 54
Dover 45, Alliance 40
Doylestown Chippewa 74, Rittman 24
Dublin Scioto 71, Galloway Westland 42
E. Liverpool 72, Salem 69
Euclid 68, Eastlake North 51
Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Kinsman Badger 56
Ft. Loramie 57, Anna 28
Galion Northmor 73, Howard E. Knox 33
Girard 66, Niles McKinley 37
Granville 61, Hebron Lakewood 33
Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Norwalk St. Paul 46
Grove City 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41
Hannibal River 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 46
Holgate 40, N. Baltimore 35
Hubbard 54, Jefferson Area 52
Ironton 67, Gallipolis Gallia 59
Jackson 64, Albany Alexander 40
Kings Mills Kings 64, Cin. Winton Woods 53
Kirtland 67, Orwell Grand Valley 56
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Columbiana Crestview 46
Lima Bath 57, Columbus Grove 56
Lisbon David Anderson 52, Columbiana 43
London 48, Urbana 46
Louisville Aquinas 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54
Lowellville 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 25
Madonna, W.Va. 73, Beallsville 63
Martins Ferry 82, Bellaire 61
Miamisburg 59, Troy 53
Minerva 57, Heartland Christian 40
Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 65
New Richmond 60, Cin. NW 59
New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 35
Ottoville 61, New Bremen 51
Parkersburg, W.Va. 73, Belpre 64
Poland Seminary 51, Cortland Lakeview 30
Proctorville Fairland 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36
Richmond Edison 58, E. Palestine 49
Richmond Hts. 84, Orange 43
Richwood N. Union 75, Spring. Kenton Ridge 61
Rocky River 55, Fairview 54
Rootstown 81, Mogadore Field 76
Shadyside 75, Belmont Union Local 67
Spring. Cath. Cent. 61, W. Liberty-Salem 48
Spring. Greenon 55, W. Jefferson 44
Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 23
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 53
Stewart Federal Hocking 72, McArthur Vinton County 60
Stow-Munroe Falls 61, STVM 58
Strasburg-Franklin 81, Kidron Cent. Christian 66
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Millersburg W. Holmes 42
Swanton 67, Gorham Fayette 38
Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24
Tol. Christian 80, Miller City 47
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 36, Findlay 31
Vienna Mathews 55, Cortland Maplewood 40
Vincent Warren 71, Waterford 45
Warren Champion 48, Youngs. Liberty 47
Warren Harding 63, Youngs. Boardman 38
West 75, Cols. Marion-Franklin 70
West Salem Northwestern 88, Jeromesville Hillsdale 75
Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 53
Whiteford, Mich. 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 49
Wickliffe 69, Mantua Crestwood 62
Williamsburg 80, Blanchester 54
Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Lisbon Beaver 49
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Barnesville 46
Worthington Kilbourne 52, Hilliard Darby 49
Youngs. Chaney High School 51, N. Can. Hoover 48
Youngs. East 63, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22
Youngs. Mooney 69, Mineral Ridge 51
Zanesville 49, Heath 37
Zanesville Maysville 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 25
Zanesville Rosecrans 80, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28
___
