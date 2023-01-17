Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press12
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 6 (OFF) Washington
at DALLAS OFF (232½) Atlanta
Miami (223) at NEW ORLEANS
at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (241) Indiana
at MEMPHIS (OFF) Cleveland
Charlotte 3 (OFF) at HOUSTON
at UTAH OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at DENVER 8 (OFF) Minnesota
Sacramento 3 (246) at LA LAKERS
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY (52½) Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (48½) NY Giants
Sunday
at BUFFALO 4 (48½) Cincinnati
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (46½) Dallas
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Pittsburgh -120 at OTTAWA +100
Boston -166 at N.Y ISLANDERS+138
at CALGARY -134 Colorado +112
Dallas -164 at SAN JOSE +136
Tampa Bay -192 at VANCOUVER +158

