Sports Betting Line

|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|6
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(232½)
|Atlanta
|Miami
|1½
|(223)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|4
|(241)
|Indiana
|at MEMPHIS
|6½
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|Charlotte
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|8
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|Sacramento
|3
|(246)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|8½
|8½
|(52½)
|Jacksonville
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|7½
|(48½)
|NY
|Giants
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|4
|4½
|(48½)
|Cincinnati
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4
|3½
|(46½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at
|OTTAWA
|+100
|Boston
|-166
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+138
|at CALGARY
|-134
|Colorado
|+112
|Dallas
|-164
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+136
|Tampa Bay
|-192
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+158
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/