Owl Encounter Coming to an MCLS Branch Near You

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System schedules fun, informative, events that cater to a wide variety of interests. MCLS Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw announced an upcoming event called Owl Encounter that is sure to interest bird lovers.

“The Ohio School of Falconry are going to come to share information about their really amazing birds and we’re specifically talking about owls. People who attend will get to learn a lot about the different birds that they bring at every single Muskingum County Library branch location except for the south branch, just because of space,” Shaw said.

The Ohio School of Falconry is located in Columbus and teaches how raptors hunt and thrive here in Ohio and how falconry trains them to work with humans.

“But what they’re going to be doing this week and next week with us at the library is bring birds here so that you can learn about them. There’ll be different types of raptors. So there will be owls, falcons, I believe they have some hawks. I don’t know exactly what birds they’ll be bringing but there’ll definitely be some really cool stuff to see,” Shaw said.

For more information about the library’s Owl Encounter events, you can visit them online.