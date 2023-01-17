Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 48, Wethersfield 44

Alton 58, Teutopolis 56

Arthur Christian 42, Urbana University 40

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Tolono Unity 47

Breese Mater Dei 43, Highland 25

Brownstown-St Elmo 47, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 44

Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46

Byron 49, Rosary 33

Calhoun 56, Alton Marquette 38

Carmel 42, Stevenson 37

Carmi White County 55, Johnston City 47

Carterville 77, Cairo 43

Catlin (Salt Fork) 51, Westville 16

Charleston 36, Chrisman 27

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 37, Gary West, Ind. 36

Christian Liberty Academy 35, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30

Christopher 68, Mounds Meridian 39

Clifton Central 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 33

Collinsville 45, Belleville East 36

Columbia 53, Granite City 37

Conant 36, St. Francis 32

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43, Heyworth 27

Deerfield 65, Mother McAuley 55

Effingham 73, Madison 6

Effingham St. Anthony 64, Dieterich 36

Eureka 51, LeRoy 26

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Monticello 15

Fenwick 35, Taft 22

Fieldcrest 59, El Paso-Gridley 35

Fithian Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning 24

Galena 57, Forreston 37

Gallatin County 38, Fairfield 32

Geneseo 46, Brimfield 38

Gillespie 52, Bunker Hill 29

Glenbard North 40, Kaneland 39

Goreville 60, Vienna 46

Grant 47, Algonquin (Jacobs) 44

Greenville 52, Centralia 23

Hall 41, Forreston 35

Harvest Christian Academy 56, Alden-Hebron 46

Hillcrest 47, Chicago (Clark) 33

Homewood-Flossmoor 63, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61

Hope Academy 47, Westinghouse 39

Hyde Park 63, OPRF 35

Indian Creek 67, Thornwood 42

Indian Creek, Ind. 69, Thornwood 42

Joliet Catholic 56, LaSalle-Peru 44

Kenwood 73, Libertyville 68, OT

Lake Forest 62, Grayslake North 43

Lake Park 45, Yorkville 39

Lanark Eastland 45, Erie-Prophetstown 28

Lewistown 58, Illini Bluffs 48

Lincoln 91, Wheaton North 54

Lincoln Way Central 42, Loyola 35

Machesney Park Harlem 49, Hall 17

Machesney Park Harlem 64, Durand 15

Manteno 51, Lisle 40

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Rolling Meadows 27

Mascoutah 64, Trenton Wesclin 46

Mason, Ohio 44, Bolingbrook 43

Mendon Unity 58, Macomb 26

Midwest Central 65, Stanford Olympia 56

Monmouth-Roseville 33, Illini West (Carthage) 29

Montini 58, Marist 37

Mount Vernon 59, Carbondale 39

Moweaqua Central A&M 44, South Fork 35

Mt. Pulaski 60, Clinton 44

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Amundsen 27

Naperville North 34, Lake Central, Ind. 33

New Trier 56, Danville 9

Newton 43, Casey-Westfield 23

Noblesville, Ind. 64, Lisle (Benet Academy) 61

Normal Community 68, United Township High School 27

North-Mac 64, Mount Olive 25

PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 58, Concord (Triopia) 19

Palatine 39, Rockford Jefferson 29

Pana 63, Sullivan 44

Peoria Notre Dame 52, Dunlap 51

Peotone 54, Momence 14

Petersburg PORTA 58, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 19

Phillips 52, Orr 48

Pinckneyville 63, Sesser-Valier 11

Pleasant Plains 62, Springfield Lutheran 10

Putnam County 42, Midland 26

Quincy 53, Abingdon 27

Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 27

Red Bud 51, East Alton-Wood River 50

River Forest Trinity 70, Chicago (Butler) 57

Rock Island 54, Kankakee 46

Rock Island Alleman 51, Riverdale 26

Schaumburg 46, Hampshire 33

Somonauk 48, Earlville 29

South Elgin 39, Wheaton Warrenville South 38, OT

St. Charles North 52, Lake Zurich 30

St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Champaign St. Thomas More 41

Sycamore 51, Batavia 49

Tremont 57, Tri-Valley 38

Walther Christian Academy 43, Senn 23

Warren 40, Pearl City 37

Washington 57, Normal University 12

Waterloo 47, Triad 46

Watseka (coop) 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

Waukegan 41, Woodstock 38

Waukegan 45, Maine East 26

Whitney Young 65, Hersey 57

Williamsville 41, Buffalo Tri-City 33

Winchester (West Central) 55, Warsaw West Hancock 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Martinsville vs. Shelbyville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press