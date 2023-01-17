$5 million bond set for man in slayings in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio judge has set $5 million bond for a man accused of having shot and killed his father, sister and nephew as well as another man and critically wounded an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland home last week.

Cleveland Municipal Judge Charles Patton set the bond Tuesday for 41-year-old Martin Muniz, who pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and felony assault charges.

Cleveland police alleged in a criminal affidavit filed in support of the charges that Muniz shot each of the victims in the head Friday night in a different room in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood home a few miles southwest of downtown.

Police allege that the defendant flagged down a police cruiser at about 8 p.m. Friday and directed officers to the home, where two adults and a juvenile were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified those victims as 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, the defendant’s father; 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, his sister; and her 16-year-old son Jayden Baez. A 48-year-old man died Sunday and his critically wounded 8-year-old daughter remained hospitalized, police said.

Prosecutors called Muniz a flight risk, saying he has no residence in Ohio and has residential ties in New Jersey and Illinois, and they also cited a criminal history in New Jersey and Florida, WEWS-TV reported. His public defender didn’t confirm or deny a psychiatric evaluation when asked by the judge, the station reported.