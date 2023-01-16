The 29th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Prayer Breakfast

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a special day to celebrate and remember an important man who fought for equality with love and compassion.

In honor of his work the 29th Annual Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship Prayer Breakfast was held virtually. During the half hour program they took time to recognize 19 high school seniors with a Book Scholarship. The program aired on WHIZ and two high school seniors, John Glenn High School Senior Kaiden Walls and Zanesville High School senior O’Mia Cartwright were very grateful getting the award and spoke about what their plans are in the future.

“I plan on attending Jackson University to major in flight operations and aviation management to become an airline pilot. I’d like to thank the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee and Muskingum County for including me as a candidate for this scholarship as it will help me in my future with my career goals, thank you,” Kaiden Walls said.

“I plan on attending Cleveland State University to major in Pre-Med and so I would like to thank the Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation for nominating me as a recipient for the scholarship, which will help me further my education,” O’Mia Cartwright said.

U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson was one of the guest speakers at the event. He spoke on the legacy and importance of Dr. King.

“Dr. King taught us that our service must be guided by love and compassion. His teachings stand the test of time and as relevant today as they were more than 50 years ago. We must work together to make this world a better place to small acts of kindness and service just as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught us.”

At this year’s program the Muskingum County Health Department was honored for the work they do for the community. A canned food drive is also taking place. Those wishing to donate can drop off non-perishable food items to Christ’s Table. You’ll have another chance to view this year’s Prayer Breakfast by tuning in to WHIZ tonight at 12:30 pm and on Fox 5 at 7:30 pm tonight.