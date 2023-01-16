Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with injured knee

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open a day before he was scheduled to play his first-round match because of an injured knee.

Kyrgios was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year in singles and the men’s doubles champion at the Australian Open and considered the host country’s strongest chance to win a title at Melbourne Park this year.

Kyrgios announced his withdrawal on Monday, Day 1 of action at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports