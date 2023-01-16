Murder charges filed in shooting that killed 4, wounded girl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aggravated murder charges have been filed against a man accused of having shot and killed his father, sister and nephew as well as another man and critically wounded an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland home last week, authorities said.

Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of having shot each of the victims in the head in a different room in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood home a few miles southwest of downtown on Friday night, Cleveland police alleged in a criminal affidavit filed in the city’s municipal court.

Police allege that the defendant flagged down a police cruiser at about 8 p.m. Friday and directed officers to the home, where two adults and a juvenile were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez and her 16-year-old son Jayden Baez. Police said Sunday that a 48-year-old man rushed to a hospital later died; his critically wounded 8-year-old daughter remained hospitalized.

Muniz, who police said was the son of Miguel Gonzalez and the brother of Angelic Gonzalez, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Cleveland Municipal Court. Chief Wayne Drummond said the case appeared to be an isolated domestic incident.

Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Muniz; a message was sent to the Cuyahoga County public defender’s office asking whether he had requested representation.