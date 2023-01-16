Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur Christian 42, Urbana University 40
Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46
Byron 49, Rosary 33
Carmi White County 55, Johnston City 47
Carterville 77, Cairo 43
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 37, Gary West, Ind. 36
Christian Liberty Academy 35, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30
Christopher 68, Mounds Meridian 39
Columbia 53, Granite City 37
Conant 36, St. Francis 32
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43, Heyworth 27
Deerfield 65, Mother McAuley 55
Effingham 73, Madison 6
Effingham St. Anthony 64, Dieterich 36
Eureka 51, LeRoy 26
Fieldcrest 59, El Paso-Gridley 35
Galena 57, Forreston 37
Gallatin County 38, Fairfield 32
Geneseo 46, Brimfield 38
Gillespie 52, Bunker Hill 29
Goreville 60, Vienna 46
Greenville 52, Centralia 23
Hall 41, Forreston 35
Hillcrest 47, Chicago (Clark) 33
Homewood-Flossmoor 63, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61
Hope Academy 47, Westinghouse 39
Hyde Park 63, OPRF 35
Indian Creek 67, Thornwood 42
Indian Creek, Ind. 69, Thornwood 42
Joliet Catholic 56, LaSalle-Peru 44
Kenwood 73, Libertyville 68, OT
Lake Park 45, Yorkville 39
Lanark Eastland 45, Erie-Prophetstown 28
Lincoln 91, Wheaton North 54
Lincoln Way Central 42, Loyola 35
Machesney Park Harlem 49, Hall 17
Machesney Park Harlem 64, Durand 15
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Rolling Meadows 27
Mason, Ohio 44, Bolingbrook 43
Mendon Unity 58, Macomb 26
Montini 58, Marist 37
Mount Vernon 59, Carbondale 39
Mt. Pulaski 60, Clinton 44
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Amundsen 27
Naperville North 34, Lake Central, Ind. 33
Noblesville, Ind. 64, Lisle (Benet Academy) 61
Normal Community 68, United Township High School 27
PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 58, Concord (Triopia) 19
Palatine 39, Rockford Jefferson 29
Peoria Notre Dame 52, Dunlap 51
Peotone 54, Momence 14
Pleasant Plains 62, Springfield Lutheran 10
Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 27
Rock Island 54, Kankakee 46
Rock Island Alleman 51, Riverdale 26
St. Charles North 52, Lake Zurich 30
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Champaign St. Thomas More 41
Sycamore 51, Batavia 49
Tremont 57, Tri-Valley 38
Walther Christian Academy 43, Senn 23
Warren 40, Pearl City 37
Waterloo 47, Triad 46
Watseka (coop) 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22
Waukegan 41, Woodstock 38
Waukegan 45, Maine East 26
Whitney Young 65, Hersey 57
Williamsville 41, Buffalo Tri-City 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/