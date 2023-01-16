Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press10

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur Christian 42, Urbana University 40

Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46

Byron 49, Rosary 33

Carmi White County 55, Johnston City 47

Carterville 77, Cairo 43

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 37, Gary West, Ind. 36

Christian Liberty Academy 35, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30

Christopher 68, Mounds Meridian 39

Columbia 53, Granite City 37

Conant 36, St. Francis 32

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 43, Heyworth 27

Deerfield 65, Mother McAuley 55

Effingham 73, Madison 6

Effingham St. Anthony 64, Dieterich 36

Eureka 51, LeRoy 26

Fieldcrest 59, El Paso-Gridley 35

Galena 57, Forreston 37

Gallatin County 38, Fairfield 32

Geneseo 46, Brimfield 38

Gillespie 52, Bunker Hill 29

Goreville 60, Vienna 46

Greenville 52, Centralia 23

Hall 41, Forreston 35

Hillcrest 47, Chicago (Clark) 33

Homewood-Flossmoor 63, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 61

Hope Academy 47, Westinghouse 39

Hyde Park 63, OPRF 35

Indian Creek 67, Thornwood 42

Indian Creek, Ind. 69, Thornwood 42

Joliet Catholic 56, LaSalle-Peru 44

Kenwood 73, Libertyville 68, OT

Lake Park 45, Yorkville 39

Lanark Eastland 45, Erie-Prophetstown 28

Lincoln 91, Wheaton North 54

Lincoln Way Central 42, Loyola 35

Machesney Park Harlem 49, Hall 17

Machesney Park Harlem 64, Durand 15

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Rolling Meadows 27

Mason, Ohio 44, Bolingbrook 43

Mendon Unity 58, Macomb 26

Montini 58, Marist 37

Mount Vernon 59, Carbondale 39

Mt. Pulaski 60, Clinton 44

Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Amundsen 27

Naperville North 34, Lake Central, Ind. 33

Noblesville, Ind. 64, Lisle (Benet Academy) 61

Normal Community 68, United Township High School 27

PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 58, Concord (Triopia) 19

Palatine 39, Rockford Jefferson 29

Peoria Notre Dame 52, Dunlap 51

Peotone 54, Momence 14

Pleasant Plains 62, Springfield Lutheran 10

Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 27

Rock Island 54, Kankakee 46

Rock Island Alleman 51, Riverdale 26

St. Charles North 52, Lake Zurich 30

St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Champaign St. Thomas More 41

Sycamore 51, Batavia 49

Tremont 57, Tri-Valley 38

Walther Christian Academy 43, Senn 23

Warren 40, Pearl City 37

Waterloo 47, Triad 46

Watseka (coop) 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

Waukegan 41, Woodstock 38

Waukegan 45, Maine East 26

Whitney Young 65, Hersey 57

Williamsville 41, Buffalo Tri-City 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press